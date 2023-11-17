Football: Leavitt's offense has many bees that can sting

Nov. 17—Noah Carpenter is only one of many Leavitt players who can make big plays any time they touch the ball.

"It's nice knowing that you have multiple options going down the field," Carpenter said. "And with a lot of high school teams, there's normally like one or two guys that you have to really worry about. But, you know, it puts the pressure on other teams' defenses because they have to stop four or five guys instead of stopping one or two guys."

Here are some of the Hornets' other offensive weapons, each of whom is capable of having a big impact on Saturday's state championship game against Oceanside:

— Senior Will Keach has run for 507 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries. He has caught 30 passes for 688 yards receiving and six scores. He also has returned one punt (and one interception) for a score.

— Senior Maddox Demers has racked up 402 yards rushing and seven TDs on 55 carries, and has one receiving touchdown and 122 yards on 10 receptions.

— Senior Colten Taylor has carried the ball 26 times for 257 yards and two scores.

— Senior Aiden Turcotte has five TD receptions among his 19 catches, which have gained 310 yards.

— Keegan Reny has been one of the Hornets' top players the past few weeks, head coach Mike Hathaway said. The junior has 14 catches for 242 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also has gained 110 yards on 11 runs.

— Junior Landon Daigle has caught 13 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

— Mason Henderson, a sophomore who was one of the state's top sprinters during the spring track and field season, has carried the ball 11 times for 101 yards and two scores, and caught eight passes for 106 yards and one TD.

