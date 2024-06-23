Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto to release Man City documents

Rui Pinto, the whistleblower behind Football Leaks, claims he has handed over documents to French and German authorities on Manchester City.

The Portuguese, 35, has been in witness protection since 2020 following his previous revelations and plans on releasing the documents relating to City. He claims to have first gained access to City’s emails back in 2018.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

“The Man City releases showed amounts of money being paid into by the club that were not mentioned to the football authorities,” Pinto told The OffShore-Alert Marbella Conference from a safe house on video link.

“These documents are from part of the Premier League investigation into City. I have now handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City and I have described what is on each.

“I am confident they will find criminal relevancy.”

Football Leaks: 'We will publish Man City files'

Pinto set up Football Leaks back in September 2015, releasing documents which triggered UEFA investigations into Man City and Paris Saint-Germain as well as documents pertaining to top players’ salaries including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

UEFA subsequently delivered City a two-year European competition ban, which was successfully overturned by the club.

Pinto was arrested in 2019 in Hungary on suspicion of “extortion and secrecy violations".

Portuguese courts found Pinto guilty in September 2023 of “attempted extortion, illegal access to data and breach of correspondence” and he was given a four-year suspended sentence.

“We have been approached by investigators to share information regarding Manchester City that has not been released before,” a member of Pinto’s legal team said.

“We haven’t released the information yet but we have a massive file of Manchester City-related documents that has yet to be released.

“The files will be published at some point, we cannot say when but we will do it.”

Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during the UEFA Champions League final match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. Picture date: Saturday June 10, 2023. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xMartinxRickettx 72557420

Man City have been hit with 115 charges relating to alleged financial wrongdoing between 2009 and 2018, which they continue to deny.

The club are currently undertaking legal action against the Premier League, with the title holders seeking to end Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, set up in December 2021 following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle.

