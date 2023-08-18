FOOTBALL: Kokomo Wildkats 2023 preview

Aug. 18—Kokomo's football team had the school buzzing last season when the Wildkats posted a 12-2 record with a Class 4A Final Four appearance.

That buzz carried over to summer workouts and the preseason.

"Our numbers are way up. We have, I think, 85 guys [in grades] 9-12," Kokomo coach Austin Colby said last week. "We're going to be able to play three schedules — JV, freshman and varsity — for the first time in six or seven years. We have a lot of great coaches in place and a lot of great support around the school so I'm super excited with where the program is at right now. I think it's in a good spot and I'm looking for nothing but good things to come."

Kokomo had a fun tournament run last season. Playing in Class 4A for the first time, the Kats rolled past Frankfort, Western and Mississinewa in sectional play and thumped Columbia City in a one-game regional. New Prairie edged Kokomo 10-9 in the North semistate.

If the Kats hope to make noise in the tournament again this season, they will need new players to step up.

"We have a lot of first-year starters, especially up front, on both sides of the ball. Sometimes that leads to some growing pains," Colby said. "I think those guys have done a good job so far of coming in and knowing the system and understanding how they need to practice to be successful."

The Kats graduated quarterback Evan Barker, who was the Howard County Player of the Year. The brawny Barker rushed for 1,386 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Kats return their second-leading rusher, 6-foot, 200-pound senior Junior Story (6-foot, 200 pounds). He rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns and earned Class 4A junior all-state honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Story is the left wingback and senior Tracy Dowling (6-3, 215) is the right wingback.

"Both big, physical running backs — exactly what we want in our offense," Colby said. "They're going to get downhill and we're going to be able to run power with them all night long."

The new quarterback is 5-8, 155-pound senior Reis Beard. He started on defense in 2021 and 2022. For his career, he has played in 28 games.

"I love his dynamic playmaking," Colby said. "He has done a good job of learning the offense and knowing where to go with the football. I'm super excited to see what he can do with the ball in his hands. I know he's one of the best leaders we have in the school."

Beard has shown in both football and basketball that he is a fearless competitor.

"He's 150, 155 pounds soaking wet, but he plays like he's 220 pounds," Colby said.

Senior Logan Harris (5-10, 195) is the fullback. Up front, the Kats have two returning starters in juniors Chance Duncan (6-2, 230) and Andrew Barker (6-5, 225). Duncan is moving from center to right tackle and Barker is returning to right end. Barker had a team-high 12 receptions for 256 yards last season.

The rest of the line has new starters. Sophomore Marcus Noy (5-10, 210) is at right guard, senior Blake Stout (6-2, 260) is at center, junior Karsen Huffman (6-2, 205) is at left guard, junior Chance Birnell (6-2, 290) is at left tackle and junior J.J. Gillispie (6-1, 195) is at left end.

Defensively, Kokomo held opponents to a miserly 10.5 points per game last season. The Kats graduated North All-Star linebacker Shayne Spear and several others.

"Everyone wants to talk about what we do offensively, but we win big football games because of how good we are defensively," Colby said. "I wasn't sure how we would look this year defensively [following graduation losses], but I think we have a chance to be as good if not better defensively and that's saying a lot with the group we had on the field last year.

"We have a lot of speed on that side. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch."

The three-man front will have all new starters. Seniors Jeremiah Brooks (6-6, 205), Terrion Wilson (5-10, 220), Brian Heath (6-1, 235) and Landon Summers (6-0, 225) are the top linemen. Wilson likely will work as the nose tackle.

Dowling returns to anchor the linebacker corps. Last season, he led the Kats in sacks with five and was second in tackles for loss with 11.5.

Dowling and junior Elijah Moore (6-1, 190) are the outside linebackers and sophomore Brixton Morris (6-2, 190) and junior Khairi Floyd (5-11, 205) are the inside linebackers.

Colby loves his secondary depth. Senior Rondell Greene (5-8, 150) is a returning starter at cornerback and Beard is a returning starter at safety. Senior Eric Thomas (6-4, 165) and junior Buddy Love (5-9, 160) are candidates for the other corner spot. Senior Lukas Degraffenreid (5-11, 160), senior Laquan Gray (5-6, 150) and junior Keemarion Pollard (6-0, 175) are in the mix for time at the safety spots.

Beard was a junior all-state pick last season after collecting 64 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions. Beard has seven interceptions in his Kat career. Greene also had three interceptions last season and Pollard had one pick.

Andrew Barker is the punter although Beard will handle the position in the first game or two while Barker fills in at long snapper. Sophomore Adrian Reyes (6-2, 190) and junior Javier Torres (5-5, 160) are kicking candidates. Torres kicked at a school in Alabama last season.

Kokomo is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in the IFCA's preseason poll. Kokomo opens with tough non-conference games against Class 4A No. 14 Leo in Week 1 and Class 5A No. 3 Whiteland in Week 2. Kokomo begins North Central Conference play against Logansport in Week 3.

"We might come out and start slow in some games, especially early in the year. That happens with inexperienced guys. I fully expect by October and November, we'll be playing our best football," Colby said.

Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune's sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.