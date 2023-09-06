FOOTBALL: Jordan's ascent to football stardom paved with hard work, dedication

Sep. 5—Adversity often acts as the catalyst for greatness, and Ben Jordan's journey to becoming a formidable force for Claremore is a testament to that principle.

Two schools, a year on the sidelines and the rugged life of a ranch hand all have shaped this young athlete into a powerhouse on the field.

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at a formidable 290 pounds, the senior standout is a force to be reckoned with. His path to gridiron glory was far from smooth, though.

Jordan's story began with a transfer that forced him to navigate uncharted waters. He arrived at Claremore after transferring from Verdigris, eager to make his mark on the field.

However, a formidable obstacle stood in his path during his sophomore year: ineligibility.

"I started my freshman year at Verdigris, and then I transferred over here after my freshman year and had to sit out for a full year," Jordan said. "We tried to do the hardship deal to get my eligibility, but it didn't work out, so I had to sit out the entirety of my sophomore year. Then junior year came around, and I started, so I'm a two-year starter now."

For many, such a setback might have been disheartening, but not for Jordan.

He saw the bigger picture, understanding that this move would potentially garner more attention from college recruiters. Claremore's larger school and football program offered him the platform he needed to showcase his skills.

"It was rough, but I knew in the end that coming here, I'd probably get more attention from colleges," he said. "It's just a bigger school, and I enjoy the program here a lot more. I think it worked out for me."

The move to Claremore wasn't solely about football — it also alleviated the academic challenges he faced.

Jordan found smoother sailing in the classroom, the transfer to the county's biggest school bringing with it a reduced class load that made academic success more attainable.

"I struggled with my grades a little bit with seven classes a day," Jordan admitted. "We moved over here where it was four, making it a lot easier.

His best friend, quarterback Braxton Etheridge, also played a pivotal role in Jordan's decision to transfer.

Etheridge transferred from Verdigris after his freshman year as well, creating a shared bond of ambition. That bond remained unbroken even as Jordan spent his sophomore year on the sidelines while Etheridge earned the role as starting quarterback.

"He told me he was going (to Claremore), so I hopped on board," Jordan said.

Sitting out a year didn't dampen Jordan's spirits or his commitment to the sport.

He embraced the role of a devoted teammate, practicing diligently with the junior varsity squad and filming games from the press box. It was clear that he had his sights set on securing a spot on the varsity team when the opportunity finally arose.

Jordan had his eyes set on the future, and when that time came, he took full advantage of his chance.

"I think I would've had the opportunity sophomore year to start," he said, "so when junior year came around, I kind of felt I had a spot secured. Obviously, I still had to work for it; I just proved that I was the best option for the job. I felt pretty secure with that."

Jordan's dedication to football is matched only by his commitment to hard work, both on and off the field.

His secret weapon? The ranch life. When not practicing, studying or playing under the Friday night lights, you'll find Jordan toiling away on a Verdigris ranch owned by Jack Underwood, known as Cajun Creek Ranch.

The ranch, which Jordan said deals with mainly Scottish Highland cattle and Red Angus, demands strength, resilience and dedication — the same qualities that make him a standout on the gridiron.

"I work on a ranch whenever I have time," Jordan said. "During the summer, I work all the time. Now in school, it's just whenever I can. I do anything from fixing fences to working cattle, cutting hay, mowing hay, raking hay, picking it up and baling it."

His work on the ranch has translated into astounding feats in the weight room.

Jordan benches an impressive 350 pounds, squats a staggering 585 pounds and power cleans a formidable 305 pounds. These numbers are a testament to the incredible strength and determination he brings to every game.

His strength, cultivated through hard labor on the ranch, serves him well on the football field. Playing as a strong-side tackle on offense and a defensive tackle, Jordan's physical prowess and commitment to excellence are evident in every snap.

"I've played football since the first grade and fell in love with it," Jordan said. "I just kept going, and now in high school, I love it even more. I'm hoping to play college football somewhere; right now I have one offer from Oklahoma Baptist University and some other interests — a little bit from OSU and a little bit from Tulsa."

As Claremore's football season unfolds, the team's potential is evident to Jordan. He sees an abundance of skill, solid size on the offensive line and a depth of talent that inspires confidence.

All of those qualities were evident in the Zebras' season-opening 28-27 victory over Bartlesville, during which the team accumulated 242 yards of offense and forced three turnovers.

"There's just so much skill," Jordan said. "We have good size on the offensive line. All around, everywhere is solid. There's not much of a weak point anywhere on this team. We have great coaches, a great offense and a great team."

Jordan's story is one of resilience, hard work and unwavering dedication. From the challenges of transferring schools to the demanding life of the ranch, he has emerged as a true star on and off the football field.

As he looks ahead to the remainder of his senior season and the possibility of college football, there is no doubt that Jordan's journey is far from over, and his impact will continue to be felt within the Claremore football program.