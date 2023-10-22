Football: John Jay-East Fishkill rolls over rival Ketcham, readies for Section 1 playoffs

WAPPINGERS FALLS - It was a conversation between friends, who happened to be coaching football teams within the same district, during which it was suggested that the winner of their annual meeting should be rewarded a trophy of some kind.

From that came the idea of a two-sided helmet befitting the rivalry, bearing the logos of Roy C. Ketcham and John Jay-East Fishkill, which made its debut in 2003. Jim Cancellari was coaching Ketcham then and his hope, obviously, was to do as little sharing of that souvenir as possible.

All these years later and that goal is being accomplished, though not quite the way in which he had envisioned then.

"There's definitely pride in having it," Cancellari said of the prized helmet. "It's been in our possession for the last 10 years and we keep it in the glass outside our gym."

That is, a display case at John Jay High School. The longtime Ketcham science teacher now also is a longtime coach at the other school, and his football allegiance belongs to the Patriots.

"It means a lot to us, and we always want to win it, but especially for Coach," quarterback Brady Feliciotto said. "He gets some bragging rights at work."

He also got a celebratory ice bucket dumped over his head Saturday, after the Patriots maintained possession of the helmet with a 42-0 win over host Ketcham.

Brady Feliciotto scored twice and Noah Croutch, James Burg, Evan Rossi and Vinny Angioletti each ran for a touchdown as the John Jay-East Fishkill football team beat Ketcham, 42-0, to close their regular season. The Patriots (5-2) compete next week in the Section 1 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/lSjEylxnco — Stephen Haynes (@StephenHaynes4) October 21, 2023

Feliciotto threw for 115 yards and rushed for two first-half touchdowns, and Noah Croutch, James Burg, Evan Rossi and Vinny Angioletti each scored a touchdown as John Jay closed its regular season on a high note.

Matt Fernandez had a breakout performance with four tackles for loss, two sacks and three pressures, leading a unit that held Ketcham to 53 total yards and recorded its first shutout since last October.

"You obviously want to win every game, but it means a little more when it's a rival," the defensive end said. "We knew Ketcham was gonna be fired up and bring a lot of energy, so we had to be intense and get ourselves right going into the playoffs."

Ketcham is rebuilding and has struggled, and they were somewhat unfortunate to have caught this opponent while it was desperate for a win.

The Patriots (6-2) dominated all facets of the matchup and rebounded from a disappointing loss to Mamaroneck last week, but they’ll visit Scarsdale at 6 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA playoffs.

"The regular season didn't go as well as planned, but we've bounced back from both our losses," said Feliciotto, whose team followed each loss with a blowout victory. "Last week was definitely disappointing, but we've got a chance to make something happen in the playoffs."

The team also is motivated by the painful memories of its playoff exit last season, when North Rockland upset them by a point in overtime.

"An important part of sports and life is how you respond to setbacks," Cancellari said. "I'm proud of how the kids handled it. We were focused and had a great week of practice."

Lineman Robert Mascia made a chase-down tackle on a screen to force a punt on Ketcham's opening possession, and the Patriots cashed in with a four-play drive on which Feliciotto accounted for all 58 yards on the ground. His 12-yard touchdown put them on the board 5:30 into the game.

Finn VanDerStuyf and Chase Anjos anchored an offensive line that seldom allowed pressure and cleared paths for a methodical running game.

Croutch scored an 18-yard touchdown late in the first, and Feliciotto opened the second quarter with a 46-yard completion to Nate Johnson that nearly reached the end zone. The quarterback then scooted in for a 1-yard touchdown.

"A lot of mistakes were made last week and we knew we needed to be better," Feliciotto said, referring to the 28-13 loss to Mamaroneck that was marked by turnovers and miscues. "But not much needs to be said when we're playing Ketcham. The motivation is already there."

Jakob Rosenberg had three catches for 32 yards, including an 18-yard reception that set up Rossi's 3-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 35-0 before halftime.

VanDerStuyf had a sack, Caleb Clamser had two tackles for loss, Tyler Bennett blocked a punt, and Adam Bregidin made six point-after kicks.

Ketcham's Dean Fitzsimmons threw for 55 yards, including a 37-yard completion to Jezreel Brooks.

John Jay beat Scarsdale, 20-15, in their last meeting a year ago. But, Cancellari said, they know how much the Raiders have improved and how dangerous their triple option offense is.

"This is an amazing team and it's easier when you have a lot of talent around you," Fernandez said of the defense. "But practice and scout team will be a big factor in that, getting us prepared. Everybody has to contribute."

