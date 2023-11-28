Football: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team

Nov. 28—The West Central Tribune All-Area Football team is going a different way in 2023.

With a bevy of solid players throughout west central Minnesota, the team was selected this season by position. As a result, 20 players are gaining recognition as the area's best. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, BOLD, Dawson-Boyd, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Lac qui Parle Valley, Litchfield, Montevideo, New London-Spicer, Renville County West, Willmar and Yellow Medicine East all have players making the All-Area roster.

Leading the way is the BOLD Warriors with four selections, followed by three from the Litchfield Dragons. Fresh off a showing in the Class A state semifinals, BBE has two All-Area picks, joining KMS and NLS with two picks apiece.

Upperclassmen rule the All-Area team, with 14 seniors and six juniors. Two All-Area picks from 2022 — NLS' Mason Delzer and KMS' Hunter Kallstrom — are back on the squad. And five others — BBE's Luke Dingmann, BOLD's Owen Flann, NLS' Marshel Johnson, Montevideo's Francis O'Malley and Willmar's Hayden Venenga — vaulted from honorable mentions to the premier squad.

Here is the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Football Team, by position and alphabetical order:

Sr., Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Leading BBE to the Class A state semifinals, Luke Dingmann completed 69.7 percent of his passes (136-for-195) for 1,903 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was also the Jaguars' leading rusher with 740 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries. That's an average of 9.14 yards per attempt. When a shoulder injury prevented Dingmann from playing QB in the state semifinals, he played receiver, catching two passes.

Dingmann is one of 10 finalists for Mr. Football and is the only nominee from a Class A school. He is the All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold district's quarterback of tkhe year and the overall district player of the year.

"Luke has shattered the quarterback records at BBE," said Jaguars head coach Chris Moscho.

Sr. New London-Spicer

Mason Delzer goes down as New London-Spicer's most prolific running back. In his senior season, Delzer ran for 1,633 yards and 22 touchdowns on 194 attempts. He also had seven receptions for 160 yards and a TD. He also was a factor on special teams with both a kick return and punt return TD.

For his career, Delzer ran for a school record for career rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60) and rushing yards (4,306). He was named the Skyway Copper district's most valuable player and most valuable back. He was also selected for the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

Sr., Montevideo

Francis O'Malley was another record-setting back for a Montevideo team that went from 1-8 to 6-4. He ran for a school record 1,930 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

For his efforts, O'Malley is one of 10 finalists for Mr. Football. An All-Mid Northwest White district pick, O'Malley was named team MVP. He was also selected for the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

"Francis was an absolute beast," said Montevideo head coach David Vik. "He ran with power but had the speed to take it to the house when he got in the open. He was an absolute workhorse for us. An absolute 'go to' on 4th and short. Francis has worked hard for everything he has earned. He lives in the weight room, eaths healthy and takes care of his body and soul. He is extremely grounded in his faith and may be the most humble athlete I've ever coached."

Jr., Dawson-Boyd

The 6-foot-7 Brayson Boike was a matchup nightmare all over the field. At wide receiver, Boike caught 39 passes for 486 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a standout cornerback with 48 tackles, five interceptions (with one touchdown) and one fumble recovery. He also had a kick return for a touchdown. Boike was also the Blackjacks' punter, averaging 39 yards per kick.

"(Brayson) very seldom left the field," said D-B head coach Cory Larson. "(He was) double-covered in almost all offensive snaps, so he did not see as many targets. Defensively, was not responsible for any passing TDs. Very few targets go his way. His five INTs is as many receptions that were completed on him."

Jr., BOLD

Wide receiver was just one of many roles for BOLD's Hudson Vosika. He was also a running back, cornerback, punter returner and kick returner. Out wide, he caught 26 passes for 473 yards and seven touchdowns. Then as a rusher, he had 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns on 98 carries. He also had an interception return for a TD and a punt return for a TD.

Vosika was named the Southwest North district's most valuable player. He is also BOLD's career record holder with 54 rushing touchdowns.

"Hudson is a difference maker on the field," said Warriors head coach Derek Flann. "He gets moved around within our offense to create opportunities for himself, but also to draw the attention of the defense and get opportunities for other players. He had great receiving numbers this season in spite of being double-teamed consistently when he lines up at WR."

Sr., Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

In a word, Isaiah Renne was impactful for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. At tight end, he caught 39 balls for 702 yards and nine touchdowns. He also threw a TD. Then on defense, he broke the school record for tackles in a season and a career. This fall, he had 60 solo tackles along with a pair of sacks and an interception.

"Isaiah broke some school records that were set way back in 1998," said Falcons head coach David Blom. "He was the heart and soul of our defense. He did a great job playing sideline to sideline and always being involved on the defensive side of the ball. Isaiah was a force on the offensive side of the ball as well. When he wasn't blocking for our run-heavy offense, he was coming down with big catches."

Sr., Litchfield

Jacob Dietel helped Litchfield to an 8-2 record and 38.9 points per game. Dietel was also picked Academic All-District for the third straight season. As a defensive lineman, Dietel finished with 27 tackles (three for loss), one-and-a-half sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"Jacob is one of the strongest players that I have coached," said Dragons head coach Jim Jackman. "He has tremendous hip strength and demonstrates it on his one-on-one base blocks. He has been a dominant fixture on our offensive and defensive line for the past three seasons."

Sr., New London-Spicer

Marshel Johnson was a road grader on New London-Spicer's offensive line. He finished with 18 pancake blocks for an offense that set several school records the last two seasons.

Also playing at defensive line, Johnson finished with 20 tackles (three for loss) despite facing double teams all season.

Sr., Willmar

Hayden Venenga was named the Skyway Green district's lineman of the year and was All-District for the second straight season. A three-year starter on the Cardinals' offensive line, Venenga is commited to play at Division I South Dakota State University. He also saw time on defense, collecting 19 tackles.

"Hayden is one of the most dominant players at his position that I have coached in my career," said Willmar head coach Jon Konold. "His ability to run and pass block is elite. He can play with finesse as well as be physically dominant in the trenches. Hayden is also a very intelligent football player; his ability to diagnose defensive fronts and get all the linemen blocking the correct assignment is incredible. Hayden is not only an incredible football player, he has outstanding character and work ethic."

Sr., Litchfield

Tait Christensen gave plenty of quarterbacks happy feet when he was pass rushing. He finished with eight-and-a-half sacks along with 37 tackles (five for loss). He also had three pass breakups, three forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Also playing fullback for the Dragons, Christensen ran for 315 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 carries.

Christensen will represent Litchfield in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

"Tait has been a two-way starter since his sophomore season," said Dragons head coach Jim Jackman. "Tait has been an anchor on the defensive line for the past three seasons. He has tremendous quickness and strength. (On offense) he is a tremendous blocker and as a receiver, he has great hands. (He's) an intelligent young man that is one of the best on the field at any position he plays."

Jr., BOLD

Lining up at strong-side tackle, Owen Flann put up 63 tackles (24 solo), 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also put QBs in a panic with 17 hurries and two passes defended. As the top offensive lineman for the Warriors, he helped the team to an average of 295 rushing yards per game while giving up zero sacks on 144 passing attempts.

Flann was the Southwest North district's offensive lineman of the year.

"Defensively, we move him around our front and try to put him in the best position to disrupt the opposing offense," said BOLD head coach Derek Flann. "He has the ability to play any of the positons along our defensive front where he led our team in hurries and tackles for loss while finishing second on the team in sacks and tackles. He was a dominant run blocker this past season and is a great athlete in pass protection on the edge of our line. ... He has a motor that never stops and can make plays all the way across the field."

Sr., Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Injuries hampered Hunter Kallstrom's senior year at KMS. But when he was on the field, Kallstrom was as impactful as any player in the area.

In four games, Kallstrom tallied eight tackles (six solo) with three sacks, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and a safety. Also playing tight end for the Fighting Saints, Kallstrom caught five passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 20 yards and a score.

Kallstrom measures at 6-5 and 235 pounds while also running a 4.5-4.6-second 40-yard dash, according to head coach Jason Fernholz. He has been selected for both the Minnesota Vikings All-Star Game and the Blue/Grey All-Star Football Game. He is verbally committed to Division I Wyoming and also has an offer at Texas Tech.

"He is a man among boys on the field and the strongest, most athletic kid I've coached," Fernholz said. "He is also a great student who is on the honor roll. I would take Hunter versus any kid at TE or DE in the area. He will be missed."

Sr., Lac qui Parle Valley

Another menace in the trenches was Lac qui Parle Valley's Kaden Molden. Playing defensive end and linebacker, Molden wrapped up the season with 32 tackles (nine for loss), five sacks and an interceptions on the way to All-Southwest North district honors. Moving from quarterback to tight end on offense, he had 30 catches for 607 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for three scores and 92 yards.

"Kaden had a good year on the field and as a leader," said Eagles head coach Tony Smith. "For a guy his size (6-4, 250 pounds), he moves very well on the football field."

Sr., Yellow Medicine East

Owen Cherveny capped off his senior season as an All-Southwest North district pick. The senior finished with 54 tackles (35 solo) with six tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

"He's been a key player two years in a row," said Sting head coach Lucas Damm.

Sr., Renville County West

Jasen Jansen's senior season saw him named as the 9-Player South West District defensive player of the year. He earned that nod after recording 105 tackles and two interceptions. Also playing at running back for the Jaguars, Jansen ran for 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 25 balls for 482 yards and three scores. He is RCW's all-time career rushing leader (3,334 yards) and is the only player in school history to rush over 1,000 yards in a season.

"Jasen is one of the hardest, if not the hardest, working players we have ever had," said Jaguars head coach Ryan Hebrink. "What he did in the offseason to prepare himself for the season, how he showed up for each practice with a purpose to improve and what he gave for an effort on game days is simply incredible. Jasen was a teammate who was greatly respected not just because of ability, but because of how he treated his teammates. He was always looking to get better and did whatever was best for the team. He played the game the way it is meant to be played: high effort with great sportsmanship. Jasen was a joy for our coaching staff to coach."

Jr., Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Jett Olson became a breakout candidate this season and is now generating college interest according to Fighting Saints head coach Jason Fernholz. On defense, Olson finished with 53 tackles (41 solo) with nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He also was the prime ball carrier for KMS' offense, compiling 1,252 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 163 carries. He also caught seven passes for 124 yards.

"Tough, hard-nosed kid," Fernholz said. "He emerged into a star role on our team this year. On defense, he was a sure tackler. He anchored our strong outside position and was in the box at time. We could always count on him to make a tackle. (On offense) he made guys miss, he was able to lower his shoulder and run through guys. ... He's a hard worker and I'm excited to see what he can do for us next year."

Sr., BOLD

Tate Sheehan concluded his high-school career as one of BOLD's premiere tacklers. As a senior, Sheehan recorded a team-high 85 tackles (36 solo) with eight tackles for loss, one sack, eight hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also played guard on the offensive line.

Sheehan was named the Southwest North district linebacker of the year. His 116 career solo tackles is a school record. He also got a nod for Academic All-State.

"He has been at the center of our defense the past two years and has steadily improved throughout that time," said Warriors head coach Derek Flann. "He makes our defensive calls and adjustments at the line of scrimmage. ... He has also been a great team leader in our weight room, locker room and at practices this year."

Jr., Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Opposing offense threw at Brett DeRoo at their own risk. The Jaguars junior was named the Mid-Northwest Gopher Gold defensive back of the year after putting up 59 tackles (38 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

"Brett is always locked on to number one receivers," said Jaguars head coach Chris Moscho. "He does not give up many catches or yards."

Jr., BOLD

Patrolling the defensive backfield at safety, Jack Gross came up with 11 tackles (six solo), three interceptions, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery. He also was named the Southwest North district special teams player of the year after going 45 of 51 on point-after attempts and 2 of 3 on field goals. Playing quarterback for the Warriors, Gross completed 73 of 143 passes for 1,255 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also carried the ball 47 times for 409 yards and nine touchdowns.

"Jack's development on both sides of the ball this year has really transformed the ceiling for our team," said BOLD head coach Derek Flann. "Jack contributes on defense as our safety and really shored up our coverage when he moved into that role mid-season. He coordinates our coverages and communicates very well with the secondary to make sure we are in the correct coverages. ... As a quarterback, Jack has been an accomplished passer over the past three years. He has continued that success and works hard with his new receivers to develop confidence and timing.

Sr., Litchfield

Garrison Jackman could boot the ball. Serving as kicker, punter, quarterback and defensive back for the Dragons, Jackman was 39 of 40 on extra-point attempts (a school record) and was 4-for-6 on field goals. On punts, he averaged 33.2 net yards per attempt. He was the Skyway Copper district's quarterback and special teams player of the year. At QB, Jackman completed 68 percent of his passes and had 14 touchdowns to one interception.

"Garrison has been a game changer with his ability to punt and kick," said Litchfield head coach Jim Jackman. "His kickoffs this season averaged 57 to 64 yards with 3.4-to-3.6 (second) hang time. His point-after attempts percentage is 95% over the past four seasons. In the past two years, Garrison has not come off the field."

Toby Cebulla

Sr. RB/FS, BBE

62 Tackles; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold District.

Brady Dahlager

Jr. RB, YME

772 rushing yards, 7 TDs, 148 carries; All-Southwest North District.

Andrew Flaten

Sr. QB/DB, YME

37 tackles (24 solo), 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD; All-Southwest North District, Academic All-District.

Maximus Hanson

Sr. OL/MLB, BBE

41 tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery. 1 rushing touchdown; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold District.

Luke Illies

Jr. WR/DB, BBE

25 catches for 306 yards, 7 TDs. District WR of the year; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold honorable mention.

Eric Jimenez

Jr. OL, YME

All-Southwest North District.

Lukas Kuehl

Sr. RB/LB, Litchfield

122 carries, 1,013 yards, 12 touchdowns, 2 catches for 25 yards and one touchdown. 41 tackles, 1 tackle for loss; All-Skyway Copper District, District most valuable running back, Academic All-District.

Jack Lundberg

Jr. RB/LB, BBE

65 carries, 506 yards, 5 TDs, 14 catches for 206 yards, 2 TDs. 30 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold District.

TJ Mitchell

Sr. LB/PR/KR/RB/WR, LQPV

71 tackles, 2 sacks. 16 catches for 150 yards, 64 carries for 244 yards. 6 returns for 152 yards; All-Southwest North District.

Kaden Mortenson

Sr. DT/C, LQPV

56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries; All-Southwest North District.

Grant Paffrath

Sr. TE/LB, NLS

10 catches, 200 yards, 1 touchdown. 57 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 TD; All-Skyway Copper District.

Cooper Roering

Jr. OL/DL, BBE

Didn't give up a single sack all season. "When we run, we run behind Cooper." All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold District.

Harley Weber

Jr. DL, BBE

37 tackles. District defensive lineman of the year; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold honorable mention.

Jevon Williams

Sr. RB/LB, ACGC

1,288 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs. 23 receptions for 269 yards receiving 3 TDs; All-Mid Northwest Gopher Gold District; District most valuable running back.