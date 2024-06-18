Football Insider: Tomori expected to reject any advances from Newcastle

AC Milan defender does not seem interested in the prospect of a move to Newcastle United this summer and should remain in the Rossoneri defence for another season.

As reported in the United Kingdom by Football Insider, Eddie Howe’s side have shown serious interest in the English defender despite him having an injury-hit season.

It was reported last week that Newcastle had made contact with Tomori’s representatives to explore a move, but the response has not been positive for the Magpies.

Tomori believes that Milan are a bigger club and a better platform for him to perform on. This is quite an endorsement of his time at Milan given he would undoubtedly have a better chance of playing his way into the England National Team setup if he was in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man is still under contract with Milan until 2027 so there is no pressure for the Rossoneri to sell. Also, Tomori is perhaps not worth as much as Milan would have liked right now given he had a season ravaged by injury and underwhelming form in 2023/24.

If he were to have one more very good season with Milan, he would fetch a much higher fee than he would this summer.