Football Insider: Newcastle enquire about Milan centre-back after UCL meetings

Newcastle United have started talks with Fikayo Tomori’s entourage over a potential move there this summer, according to a report.

Football Insider claim that the Newcastle management have reached out to Tomori’s agents to try and test the waters to see if he would be at all keen to make the switch to St James’ Park ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old joined Milan on an initial loan deal from Chelsea during the 2020-21 winter transfer window and then signed permanently six months later, and he established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A during the Scudetto-winning season.

Newcastle want another centre-back after announcing they will welcome Lloyd Kelly once his Bournemouth contract expires at the end of this month, and they have set their sights on Tomori who is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2027.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles having suffered injury problems during the last season they feel another option is needed. Tomori continues to be snubbed by England and thus a return to the Premier League may tempt him, while Newcastle saw him first hand in the Champions League group stages last season.

A recent report from Calciomercato.com claimed that Tomori is determined to keep developing at Milan and that he will also be a key player in Paulo Fonseca’s side, implying that there is no real possibility of him moving anywhere this summer.