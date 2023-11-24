Football and ice cream: Michigan, Ohio governors make annual bet on Michigan-OSU football

As if this year's edition of "The Game" — the annual battle between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes — couldn't get any bigger, now, there's ice cream on the line.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday they'd be continuing the decades-long tradition once more of wagering local treats over the contest between the schools for Saturday's game (noon, FOX). Whitmer has placed a gift package of Maize and Blueberry Gelato from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor on the line, while DeWine has agreed to send his northern counterpart a peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's in Cincinnati, if the Wolverines can grab a third straight win in the series.

"Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made frozen treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!" Whitmer said in a press release.

The tradition of friendly bets between governors of the two neighboring states has gone on for decades. Last year, after Michigan rolled Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus to take their second straight win in the series, DeWine sent Whitmer a gift basket full of Buckeye-state staples: Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s in Columbus, Stewart’s Root Beer, an Ohio original, and Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

DeWine will hope the Buckeyes can snap their losing skid against their archrivals, saying, “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

While the rivalry between the two Big Ten programs is always fierce, this year the animosity between the two teams appears to have ratcheted up yet another notch in light of the ongoing investigation into a sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is serving the third and final game in a suspension handed down by the Big Ten Conference as the investigation continues, meaning he won't be on the sidelines.

And forget rivalry pride or even treats for elected officials — the winner of Saturday's game in Ann Arbor will go onto the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis the following weekend and likely guarantee a slot in the College Football Playoff. The loser will have to hope results break their way in other games to get a playoff spot and a crack at a national championship, something that's eluded both Harbaugh and Day during their times at their respective schools. There's also a bit of history on the line, as Michigan hasn't won three straight in the series in decades since they were victorious in consecutive games from 1995 to 1997.

