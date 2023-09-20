Football: Highly anticipated Chaminade at Central game headlines Week 5
Regardless of loyalty, allegiance or fandom, one high school football game has loomed larger on the schedule that any other this season.
That game is here.
Chaminade-Madonna (4-0, No. 1 Class 1M) travels to Miami to play Central (1-1, No. 1 Class 2M) on Thursday night in a game that will have national championship implications.
In addition to being defending state champions and two of the top 10 teams in the country, this game also is a fascinating matchup of a team with outstanding skill position players and another with one of the most talented front sevens in the state.
Chaminade’s offense is led by five-star senior wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State commit) and Joshisa Trader (Miami commit). The rest of the group includes senior quarterback Cedrick Bailey Jr. (NC State commit), senior running back Davion Gause (North Carolina commit) and junior wide receiver Kyle Washington.
Central comes into the game with five-star junior edge rusher Armondo Blount (Miami commit), junior edge rusher Randy Adirika, senior linebackers Vincent Shavers (Miami commit) and Lamar Smith and junior linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin.
This game has everything football fans could want – elite programs who have tested themselves against elite competition and some of the top recruits in the nation.
A Chaminade win puts the Lions firmly in the conversation for the national title. A Central win could put the Rockets back into the discussion despite their season-opening loss at Bishop Gorman.
Here’s a look at the top games in Week 5.
Treasure Coast (4-0, No. 1 Class 4S) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, No. 1 Class 3M)
Friday’s game marks the second consecutive night where two No. 1 teams face off. This time it’s the Titans traveling to Fort Lauderdale to take on the Raiders. All four of Treasure Coast’s wins have come against 2022 playoff teams, including two state semifinalists. Aquinas has scored at least 37 points in each of its past three games.
Edgewater (4-0, No. 3 Class 3M) at Apopka (3-0, No. 3 Class 4M)
Edgewater and Apopka are two Central Florida powers who are expected to be in the mix for the state championship in their respective classes. Edgewater is coming off a convincing 31-14 win over rival Jones. All three of Apopka’s games have been decided by seven points or less.
Bartram Trail (2-1, No. 6 Class 4S) at St. Augustine (3-0, No. 2 Class 3S)
Bartram Trail has had two weeks to prepare for the Yellow Jackets. Bears quarterback Riley Trujillo did not play in the 28-24 loss to Mainland on Sept. 8 but is expected to play Friday. St. Augustine is averaging 44 points per game and has scored at least 43 points in every game.
Seminole (3-1, No. 4 Class 4M) at Vero Beach (3-0, No. 2 Class 4S)
Seminole is making its second trip to the Treasure Coast in the past three weeks. The Seminoles lone loss came at Treasure Coast on Sept. 8, but they pounded Evans 35-14 last week. Vero Beach is coming off a convincing 35-0 win against previously undefeated Fort Pierce Westwood.
Eau Gallie (4-0, No. 5 Class 3S) at Cocoa (2-1, No. 1 Class 2S)
Two of the premier Space Coast teams square off on Friday. Eau Gallie has won its past two games by a combined score of 70-7 and has not allowed more than one touchdown in any game this season. Cocoa is playing its first game since a controversial 37-36 loss at St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 8.
Key games in Week 5
Vanguard at Buchholz
Vanguard is 4-0 and No. 4 in Class 3S; Buchholz is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 4S
Florida High at Madison County
Florida High is 2-1 and No. 4 in Class 2S; Madison County is 2-0 and No. 4 in Class 1R
Trinity Catholic at Raines
Trinity Catholic is 1-2 and No. 1 in Class 1S; Raines is 2-1 and No. 9 in Class 2M
Atlantic at Cardinal Newman
Atlantic is 4-0 and No. 7 in Class 3M; Cardinal Newman is 3-0 and No. 4 in Class 1M
Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely
Coconut Creek is 3-1 and No. 6 in Class 3M; Blanche Ely is 3-0 and No. 8 in Class 3M
Choctawhatchee at Niceville
Choctawhatchee is 3-1 and No. 7 in Class 3S; Niceville is 3-1 and No. 9 in Class 4S
Tampa Catholic at Berkeley Prep
Tampa Catholic is 2-1 and No. 10 in Class 2M; Berkeley Prep is 2-1 and No. 5 in Class 2M
Clearwater Central Catholic at Sebring
Clearwater Central Catholic is 3-0 and No. 2 in Class 1M; Sebring is 2-1 and is receiving votes in Class 3S
Manatee at Port Charlotte
Manatee is 4-0 and No. 7 in Class 4S; Port Charlotte is 3-1 and No. 10 in Class 3S
Williston at Fort White
Williston is 4-0 and No. 2 in Class 1R; Fort White is 4-0 and is receiving votes in Class 1R
Orlando Christian Prep at Union County
Orlando Christian Prep is 4-0 and is receiving votes in Class 1M; Union County is 2-1 and No. 3 in Class 1R
True North Classical at First Baptist Academy
True North Classical is 4-0 and is receiving votes in Class 1M; First Baptist Academy is 2-1 and No. 2 in Class 1S
Clearwater Academy International at Miami Palmetto
Clearwater Academy International is 0-3; Palmetto is 3-1 and No. 5 in Class 4M
Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia) at Pensacola Catholic
Prince Avenue Christian is 5-0 and No. 1 in Division A D1; Pensacola Catholic is 3-0 and No. 5 in Class 2S
Individual matchups featuring top recruits
Chaminade-Madonna 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith vs. Central 2025 DB Sekou Smith Jr.
Smith is committed to Ohio State; Smith’s offers include Louisville, Maryland, Miami and Ole Miss
Palm Beach Gardens 2024 S Michael Wright vs. Pahokee 2024 WR Hardley Gilmore IV
Wright is committed to FAU; Gilmore is committed to Kentucky
Benjamin 2026 LB Adam Balogoun-Ali vs. Jensen Beach 2024 RB Dennis Palmer Jr.
Balogoun-Ali’s offers include Florida, Kentucky and Miami; Palmer’s offers include FAU, FIU and Indiana
Trinity Catholic 2026 EDGE Jeremiah Kinsler vs. Raines 2025 OL Solomon Thomas
Kinsler has an offer from Miami; Thomas’ offers include Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Miami
Atlantic 2024 LB Jayden Parrish vs. Cardinal Newman 2025 RB Jaylin Brown
Parrish is committed to Florida State; Brown’s offers include Kentucky, NC State and West Virginia
Mandarin 2024 CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter at Creekside 2025 QB Sean Ashenfelder
Belgrave-Shorter is committed to Penn State; Ashenfelder is committed to Rutgers
Clearwater Academy International 2024 C Jason Zandamela vs. Palmetto 2025 DT Davion Dixon
Zandamela is committed to USC; Dixon is committed to Notre Dame
Seminole 2024 CB Chasen Johnson vs. Vero Beach 2026 ATH Efrem White
Johnson is committed to UCF; White’s offers include Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and Tennessee
Jones 2024 QB Trever Jackson vs. West Orange 2025 S Ivan Taylor
Jackson is committed to Ole Miss; Taylor’s offers include Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame
Treasure Coast 2024 DL Jahari Grant vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 RB Jordan Lyle
Grant is committed to USF; Lyle is committed to Ohio State
Eau Gallie 2025 DL Brandon Brown vs. Cocoa 2026 QB Brady Hart
Brown’s offers include Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma; Hart’s offers include Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, UCF
Tampa Catholic 2024 WR TJ Moore at Berkeley Prep 2025 DB Dallas Golden
Moore is committed to Clemson; Golden’s offers include
Vanguard ATH Fred Gaskin III vs. Buchholz 2024 DL Kendall Jackson
Gaskin is committed to USF; Jackson is committed to Florida
Armwood 2025 RB Girard Pringle Jr. vs. Jesuit 2024 LB Drew Woodaz
Pringle’s offers include Iowa, Ole Miss, USF and West Virginia; Woodaz is committed to Clemson
Tampa Bay Tech 2025 WR Santonyo Isaac vs. Gaither 2024 ATH Andrew Brinson
Isaac’s offers include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State; Brinson is committed to Oregon State
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: Highly anticipated Chaminade at Central game headlines Week 5