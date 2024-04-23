Football helps people at risk of homelessness

Young people at risk of becoming homeless have been given a chance to rebuild their confidence through football, at an event hosted by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Street Soccer Academy was set up by set up by entrepreneur and former Gillingham and Charlton academy player Keith Mabbutt, from Maidstone, Kent.

Members of the group sponsored by Crystal Palace visited Brighton's Amex Stadium and got to use the club's training facilities.

Mr Mabbutt said the partnership between the two clubs, great rivals on the pitch, showed how the sport comes together to help people.

He said: "That's the power of football, it goes beyond the territories.

"All over the country we work with clubs that deliver our academy programme and that's what attracts the guys in.

"They see a badge, they might be a fan of Brighton, Palace, whoever it might be, but that's what gets them on to the programme initially."

One of those taking part in the event was Joe Beecher, who was once forced to live in a tent.

He said: "It feels like a whole new family, in a sense.

"Being alone in those kind of places was a horrible time. Coming here gives you hope."

Each programme around the country is paired with a commercial sponsor, which, in this case was Focus Group, a tech company based in Shoreham-by-Sea

CEO Barney Taylor said: "What we're going to get involved in in the latter stages is giving skills off the pitch, confidence building, interview skills and self belief.

"And of course we'll be getting involved with everyone in this programme to see what opportunities we could potentially give to them."

