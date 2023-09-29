How football helped David Alcantar get his life back on track at COS

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of death by suicide. Please take caution in reading, or allowing children to read, and note the resources at the end of the story.

Navigating through adulthood hasn't been easy for David Alcantar.

After graduating from Tulare Western High School in 2018, Alcantar saw seven of his close friends die by either cancer, car accidents or suicide.

Early on, those losses were almost unbearable, one coming after another, and Alcantar battled with his mental health.

“That was about the time I struggled with having friends because everyone was going their own ways and doing their own things,” Alcantar said.

It started with the loss of Casey Bernardo, his first best friend, to a car crash in 2019.

Then in 2021, Alcantar’s Tulare Western football teammate, Paulie Cortez, was killed when he fell asleep behind the wheel.

His high school quarterback, Andre Aguilar, also died in 2021 in a car accident.

And just last year, Alcantar lost his cousin and former marine, Garrick Frazier, to suicide. Alcantar also had three other close friends die in the past few years. One of them was Asher Gallegos, who lost his battle with cancer in 2022. The other two were former Mission Oak football player Bryson Turner and Hanford’s Hayden Garcia.

The loss of Frazier hurt Alcantar most, though, because it was his cousin who pushed him to give football a shot in college despite him being away from the game for half a decade.

“Every day that I would go talk to him, he would say, ‘You can do it. Go back to school. Play football. You were always doubted because you were small but go back and do it. You can play,’” Alcantar said.

Getting back on the gridiron

It was a former Tulare Western teammate, Dom Hernandez, who recruited Alcantar to play football at College of the Sequoias.

Hernandez, then the specialists' coach in 2022, reached out to Alcantar about possibly joining the Giants as a return specialist.

Alcantar graduated from Tulare Western as one of the best players in school history, rushing for 3,266 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also caught 83 passes for 1,186 yards receiving and added 12 receiving touchdowns.

Alcantar excelled on special teams, too, racking up 1,487 yards on kick returns with five touchdowns.

When it came to Alcantar, Hernandez saw a confident athlete who could make an impact on the game at the college level. He didn’t care about his physical measurables at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

That kind of belief pulled Alcantar back to the gridiron. He quit his full-time job as a dairyman and went back to school to use football as a tool to potentially land a four-year degree down the road.

“I had to find myself back into something that I loved,” Alcantar said. “I just figured out the key was football and got myself back out here. Ever since then, I’ve been on a straight line doing good.”

In his 2022 COS debut season, Alcantar returned to the football field for the first time in five years. He won the team’s kick and punt returning job and ran away with it, taking back 18 kickoffs for 476 yards. He had a long of 80 and averaged nearly 27 yards per return.

Alcantar even returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in a win over Shasta College en route to earning 2022 All-Valley Conference first-team honors as a returner.

“I never let the doubt stop me from making my dreams a reality, you know,” Alcantar said. “Everybody always said I was too small for football. Too slow. Everybody was faster. Blah, blah, blah. I always tried to come out here and prove everyone wrong, and let them know that anything is possible as long as you give it your all.”

Before taking the field, Alcantar pays homage to his close friends who have died. On his rag which he wears on game days, he writes the names of Bryson Turner, Hayden Garcia, Casey Bernardo, Paulie Cortez, Asher Gallegos, Andre Aguilar and Garrick Frazier.

Those seven still motivate Alcantar.

“Some days are hard,” Alcantar said. “I question myself if I’m going to be able to do it or not, you know. Am I going to give up or am I going to keep going? It’s just all the people that are with me, and my boys that are gone who are still with me, they keep me going. My family is helping me out through this thing. It’s great. I love to be able to play football still.”

Alcantar became a father earlier this year with his girlfriend, Alyssa Sandoval. The two are first-time parents to Beau, a baby boy.

“He’s making the best of my life right now,” Alcantar said. “Keeping me going every day.”

Carving his own path

COS passing game coordinator and returns coach Trey McJunkin and Alcantar were once rivals on the football field.

The two played against each other when McJunkin was at Mission Oak and Alcantar was a star at Tulare Western.

McJunkin shares a similar football journey as a JUCO product. As a quarterback, he played at Fresno City before going on to suit up at Western Illinois and Fort Hays State.

What’s his take on Alcantar’s perseverance?

“It’s awesome,” McJunkin said. “I mean, seeing a guy like that, we have stories that we bounce off each other that no one on this team can kind of relate to, which is awesome and kind of funny. He’s a great guy. He’s been through a journey by himself and he’s battled a lot of adversity, and that’s something that you see as inspiring. If he was my teammate, I would love the guy. As his coach, I love that guy. He’s someone you go to bat with and you bat for. Those are the ones that you want on your team.”

Despite breaking his leg in the final game of the season last year, Alcantar returned just in time for the start of the 2023 campaign.

Through four games, the Giants are 2-2 with Alcantar once again leading the way as the team’s starting returner. He has registered 363 yards on kick returns, averaging nearly 28 yards per attempt. His 73-yard return against Butte College set up a Reilly Garcia one-yard touchdown run in the Giants’ season opener. COS eventually lost that game in overtime, 23-20, but Alcantar’s presence has helped elevate the special teams unit.

What does Alcantar think about every time he returns a kick?

“To the crib,” Alcantar said. “To the crib every single time. I don’t care if they kick it in the back of the end zone or in the front, we’re going to take it to the crib. That’s just our mindset every single time. I’ve built it into our guys that we have to take it to the crib every single time. We may miss a block or something goes wrong and we may not get it but I promise you we’ll get it somewhere better than the 25. A touchback. We are always trying to help our offense get in a better spot to start off with.”

Alcantar is grateful for COS football, he said.

If it wasn’t for a former teammate giving him the chance to play college football and his coaches believing in him, he wouldn't know if he would be on the right path to pursuing higher education.

“My mental health is something I’ve been working on every day to keep going,” Alcantar said. “And have the mindset of never quitting so I can do everything possible for my son, Beau.”

The Giants host Diablo Valley (1-3) on Saturday at the Sequoias Stadium. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (62 and older) and students.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Alcantar said. “We have everything out here. Everything you ever need to get better. A full-on weight room. A new stadium. It’s just a blessing to be able to come to COS where you grew up. You rise to come here. Everybody wants to travel and get out and go to the big schools and get your name out there, but little do they know, like when you’re in your hometown, that’s where you get the most love because everyone knows who you are and everyone wants to see you shine. It’s awesome.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health-related crisis, call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to speak with a trained crisis counselor. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is confidential, free and available 24/7/365.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: How football helped David Alcantar get his life back on track at COS