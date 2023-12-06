Football: Having suited up for Cardinal Mooney and Venice, Griffin Gisotti has unique perspective

SARASOTA ― For the fourth time in Florida High School Athletic Association football state championship history, two teams from Sarasota and Manatee counties advanced to the finals in the same season.

Venice and Cardinal Mooney Catholic will each have a shot this weekend at earning a crown at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High (11-2) will play Trinity Catholic (6-7) out of Ocala for the Class 1 Suburban title at 10 a.m. Friday.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Venice High (11-2) will take on Lakeland High (11-3) in a rematch of the Class 4 Suburban championship game won by the Dreadnaughts 21-14 a year ago.

Griffin Gisotti has a unique insight into both programs. The Venice wide receiver/athlete transferred after playing three seasons at Cardinal Mooney to join the Indians this season.

Venice wide receiver Griffin Gisotti (23) reels in touchdown pass with Riverview defensive back Jermaine Mitchell (6) in pursuit during the Class 4 Suburban Region-4 Final at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Venice defeated Riverview 49-23. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

“There’s a big chance,” Gisotti said of Venice and Cardinal Mooney coming away with victories.

Part of Cougars and Indians programs

“It’s gone the way I expected,” Gisotti said of his move to Venice. “I was walking on the island with almost utmost confidence in myself. I knew what my job was supposed to be walking in. It was only going to be business, and that’s what I made it. It’s worked out very very well for me.”

Gisotti is not the only former Cardinal Mooney player with Venice ties. Venice coach John Peacock played for the Cougars, as did current wide receiver Ryan Matulevich and former Venice tight end Finn Jones.

“There’s a lot of Mooney connection at Venice,” Gisotti said. “I walked in the door. They knew who I was. Just from that point on I showed them my work ethic and what I can do. There was no question after that.”

Venice High running back Griffin Gisotti (23) heads upfield against Tampa Bay Tech during the FHSAA Kickoff Classic game at Venice High School. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

The move to Venice came with some challenges in joining an established program that had been to the state finals in each of the previous two seasons.

“It’s one of those things where I had to bet on myself,” Gisotti said. “I’m happy I did because it’s working out very well.”

Gisotti made a quick connection with several of the Venice players, mentioning quarterbacks Jaydn Glasser and Ryan Daly, defensive backs Charles Lester III and Deylen Platt along with others.

“I’m really close with all these guys. I love this team so much,” Gisotti said. “I’m really getting to know Jayce Barksdale. I’m a big fan of Chris Lee, a big fan of the offensive line. I really love (offensive lineman) Matthew Peavley.

“I walked in here and I didn’t know anybody, but I’m very outgoing and I like to talk to everyone. It’s worked out very well for me.”

After being a wide receiver, backup quarterback and kick returner for the Cougars, Gisotti knew his role would change at Venice. He describes himself as “a big receiver and a big impact player on the 2-point conversion.”

“Completely different role than Mooney,” he said.

Gisotti heard the critics after moving from Cardinal Mooney to Venice.

“According to everyone else, I wasn’t supposed to play. I was supposed to watch them win the state championship because I’m not a three-star or four-star or five-star,” he said. “The critics are like why is he going to Venice? He’s not going to play.”

It was the motivational fuel he needed. Gisotti eventually worked his way into roles similar to the ones he had with the Cougars.

“Me walking in the door I knew what I could do,” Gisotti said. “I basically disregarded what everyone said. I still play quarterback on 2-point conversions. I’m the big receiver. I love my role at Venice. I’m now in the place where I have to do things I’m now used to doing.”

It is all about the work ethic

Griffin Gisotti, Venice High football

Another thing that has not changed is Gisotti’s work ethic, just a different way of going about things. And his confidence has not wavered.

“Coming from Cardinal Mooney I was one of the hardest workers there,” he said. “I know who I am. I know what’s going to happen anywhere I go. I love to work. Every day at Venice I’m in the weightroom setting records. At practice, I’m capping out my speed.”

Gisotti improved his time in the 40-yard dash to 4.4, while gaining strength, endurance, and flexibility along the way.

“I’m stretching and even lifting after practice,” he said. “I love the game. I love seeing myself develop.”

It began during summer workouts when the 5-foot-7, 170-pounder was benching 300 pounds after running 18 to 20 100-yard sprints and pushing sleds 40 yards 10 times.

“I can’t really cap my strength during the summer,” Gisotti said. “I really started getting stronger during the weight lifting program in the morning and putting in extra hours.”

Now, benching between 340 and 345, he is one of more than 35 players in the 300-pound club at Venice.

Gisotti has seen rapid improvements in many areas. He credits Venice high wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Denzel Nickerson, known as Coach Deuce, for much of his gains.

“It is unbelievable how I’ve gotten better at Venice,” he said. “I’m with a coach who knows what I need. Coach Deuce, he has gotten me to a place where I couldn’t even imagine. If I told myself I’m doing what I’m doing, I’m at where I’m at with football a year ago today, I would say you’re lying. My releases are getting really, really good. My hands, my blocking, all around my grit to my game. I want to win. I don’t know how to lose. I can’t lose. I refuse to lose. That’s what drove me to this football career.”

This season, Gisotti has 25 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns, rushed twice for 25 yards, and has 166 kickoff return yards.

Still plenty of love for the Cougars

Cardinal Mooney's Griffin Gisotti runs up field during hosts Booker in a Week 1 game against Booker on Friday evening Aug. 26, 2022.

Gisotti is not surprised Cardinal Mooney made the run to the state championship game this season.

“Not at all. I expected them to do this,” he said. “They’ve got a great program. They really do. They have great leadership. They have guys who know how to run the team, coaches who know how to coach football. I’m so proud of them. I’d love to see them excel.”

The Cougars are in the state championship game for the first time since winning the only title in program history in 1972.

“I love to see the defense cap out,” Gisotti said. “And those two quarterbacks (Michael Valentino and Devin Mignery), running back Carson Beach running it up the middle.”

Gisotti likens himself to Zy’Marion Lang, a former Palmetto High athlete who transferred to Caardinal Mooney for his senior season. Lang is a multi-talented player on both offense at wide receiver and defense at defensive back along with special teams.

“Zy’Marion Lang reminds me a lot of myself,” Gisotti said. “I love to see someone like him do exactly what a lot of other kids are doing.”

As a junior, Gisotti completed 24-of-59 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 62 times for 362 yards and four scores, and caught 18 passes for 107 yards and another touchdown. He also had 127 kickoff return yards.

Of course, Gisotti does not feel the same connection to Cardinal Mooney since transferring to Venice. But he still has lasting friendships with many of the Cougar players.

“It’s not the same because I’m not playing football with them,” Gisotti said. “The ones that matter to me and the ones I know that are real friends, I like to keep them close to me.”

Gisotti’s two biggest memories of wearing the Cardinal Mooney uniform are returning a kick for the Cougars’ only touchdown in a 10-9 win over Booker High to open last season and filling in at quarterback against Bishop Verot, going 11-for-21 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown to Ryan White and rushing 14 times for 65 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

“There are so many memories,” Gisotti said. “Even though I’m a Venice guy, there’s always Cardinal Mooney. I played there for three years. Coach Jared Clark has always been great to me. He’s a great guy.”

Cardinal Mooney will have a fan in Gisotti on Friday morning.

“I would not go home if I didn’t see a guy like Mikey Valentino, George Leibold, Ryan Sugg, Zeshon Casimir, Chris McCorkle, Zy’Marion Lang, Devin Mignery, Jacob Brown taking it home,” Gisotti said. “There’s so many names that I know can play football. I could not go home and lay my head on the pillow knowing they did not live their dream of winning a state championship at Cardinal Mooney.

“If they play the game that they know they can play, they should win.”

Venice and Cardinal Mooney have a chance at history

The two Sarasota County schools have a chance to make history. Although this will be the fourth time two local teams will play for a title in the same season, the area is still seeking its first sweep of titles.

In 1993 and 1985, it was Southeast High and Manatee High. In 1988 it was Riverview High and Southeast.

During those times, the two teams never came away with state titles in the same year.

In ’93 the Seminoles defeated Bay High, but the Hurricanes lost to Southridge High. In ’85, Manatee won over Woodham High, and Southeast fell to Escambia High.

In ’88, neither the Rams nor the Seminoles were victorious.

Gisotti also likes his team’s chances

Gisotti believes Venice can join Cardinal Mooney in hoisting the state championship trophy this weekend.

“I know I have a very good feeling in my gut about what we are going to do,” Gisotti said. “I know Venice is going to play Venice football. We’re a state championship program. Like they say, it’s just different here. It’s not the same as anywhere else. You go to Venice to win. There’s no other thing on your mind: to win, to get recruited, and be the best player you can possibly be. It’s just different here. When people would tell me that, it was like, yeah, whatever. Trust me it’s different. It’s completely different.

“The weight program is different. You go to school, do your classes, leave, football, leave that, film. If you’re not a real football player, don’t go to Venice. If you claim to be a real football player, be an Indian. That comes with no disrespect to any other program. The 941 plays great football. But if you want to be the best football player you can, you play at Venice. You've got to be there to believe it."

Gisotti is a believer.

“I don’t see another high school program in the state of Florida doing what Venice is doing,” he said. “You walk around the Island with your number on, they take a picture with you because they know what is going to happen at Venice.”

Gisotti hopes to join the likes of Damon Wilson, Elliot Washington, Brooks Bentley, Finn Jones, Weston Wolff, to name a few, along with a number of former Venice High players who have gone to play Sundays in the NFL.

“You go to Venice, you’re going to play college football,” Gisotti said. “You’re not just going to be on the team and get a jersey.”

Gisotti has received offers from Stetson and Southeastern and expects more throughout the month.

“Through this playoffs it’s starting to pick up for me a lot,” he said of his recruitment. “I’m getting a lot of calls. Most of my recruiting will happen in the month of December.”

But there is some business to take care of before recruiting season gets in full swing. After Cardinal Mooney’s 4-7 season a year ago, bowing in the first round of the regionals to John Carroll Catholic of Fort Pierce, Gisotti tuned into the state finals.

“It’s funny. Being a Cardinal Mooney guy last year, I turned on the Lakeland game on my television. I was sitting on my couch imagining being in that spot, playing the highest level of football in Florida, playing against a team like Lakeland that is nationally known and being on a team like Venice who is even more nationally known,” Gisotti said. “It was one of my dreams that I wanted to be in, that rivalry game.

“It’s the only thing I can think about. For us right now there is nothing else except going up there and taking those Dreadnaughts’ ring.

“Personally it would mean a lot to me. I left Cardinal Mooney to chase a ring and I left to cap myself out with my potential. I’m not even close to capped out, but I’ve definitely improved a lot. It’s personal. It’s one of those things where I can’t lose. If I get put into that game it’s 110%. I’m flying around. Whatever the score is I’m going to know I gave everything for my last game of high school football.”

