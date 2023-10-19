Football: GMAC championship between Norland and Columbus headlines Week 9's top games

Norland beat one 2022 state champion last week, now it will face another.

The Vikings, which ascended to the top spot in the Class 2M rankings after beating Central 29-26 in overtime, face Columbus for the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship on Friday.

Norland has rebounded from double-digit halftime deficits the past two weeks to improve to 7-0. The Vikings trailed Central 20-0 but scored three touchdowns – taking advantage of a pair of Central turnovers – in the third quarter to tie the game. Noah Sidal played the hero in overtime with a 38-yard game-winning field goal.

Columbus is 7-1 and rebounded from a loss against Homestead two weeks ago with a 44-8 win against Doral Academy last week. The Explorers, which won the Class 4M championship in 2022, currently are the No. 2 team in 4M.

Florida high school football: Thrilling comebacks and last-second wins dominate Week 8

USA Today Florida Network High School Football Week 9 poll: Norland No. 1 in Class 2M

Football: What would the FHSAA brackets look like if the playoffs started today?

Norland is led by junior quarterback Ennio Yapoor, who has thrown for 1,766 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 391 yards and a team-best six scores.

Columbus has a balanced offense with senior quarterback Alberto Mendoza (69.9 completion percentage 1,437 passing yards), senior running back Edward Bandy (333 rushing yards), senior receiver Jose Leon (43 catches, 496 yards) and senior tight end Benjamin Blackburn (26 catches, 458 yards).

Here is a look at the other key games to watch in Week 9

Benjamin (6-1, No. 5 Class 1M) at Cardinal Newman (6-1, No. 4 Class 1M)

The District 5-1M championship game will almost certainly be a preview of the Region 3-1M semifinal. Benjamin has held five opponents to six points or less and has three shutouts in the past five games. Cardinal Newman has scored at least 35 points five times this season and has scored 133 total points in their last two games.

Bartram Trail (4-3, No. 9 Class 4S) at Buchholz (7-0, No. 1 Class 4S)

The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat in District 3-4S. The teams split two games last season, Bartram Trail won 21-6 in St. Johns during the regular season while Buchholz won the rematch 21-20 in the regional championship game.

Cardinal Mooney (6-1, No. 2 Class 1S) at Bishop Verot (7-1, No. 2 Class 2S)

Verot’s offense has scored at least four touchdowns in every game this season, with junior quarterback Carter Smith scoring 31 total touchdowns (19 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns). Mooney has scored at least at least 31 points in each of its six wins.

Jesuit (5-2, No. 9 Class 3M) at Tampa Bay Tech (8-0, No. 5 Class 3M)

Jesuit at Tampa Bay Tech are both coming off dramatic wins in Week 8. Jesuit led Gaither 21-0 in the first half and 28-14 in the fourth quarter but the Cowboys forced overtime before Jesuit quarterback Will Griffin rushed for a score and threw a two-point conversion to win 36-35. Tech trailed rival Wharton 20-0 at the end of the third quarter but rallied to win 23-20, with Jakob Tramel kicking the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

Lake Mary (7-0, No. 1 Class 4M) at Apopka (5-2, No. 9 Class 4M)

Lake Mary is looking to keep pace with Seminole atop District 2-4M while Apopka needs a win to stay in the mix for the district title. Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs has thrown for 2,256 yards and a school record 34 touchdowns. Apopka is averaging 26 points per game during its two-game win streak and has held opponents to 7 points or less in three games.

Notable Week 9 games

DeLand at University

DeLand is 5-2 and ranked No. 10 in Class 4S; University is 7-0 and is receiving votes in Class 4S

Booker T. Washington at South Dade

Booker T. Washington is 5-2 and ranked No. 4 in Class 2S; South Dade is 5-2 and is receiving votes in Class 4M

Central vs. Southridge

Central is 3-3 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2M; Southridge is 6-2 and is receiving votes in Class 3M

Gray Collegiate (South Carolina) vs. IMG

Gray Collegiate is 7-2 and ranked No. 1 in South Carolina’s AA Division; IMG is 6-0 and ranked No. 4 nationally

St. Thomas Aquinas at Monarch

St. Thomas Aquinas is 7-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 3S; Monarch is 6-1 and ranked No. 7 in Class 4M

Lakeland Christian at Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

Lakeland Christian is 5-2 and is receiving votes in Class 1S; Calvary Christian is 5-2 and ranked No. 7 in Class 2M

Wakulla at North Florida Christian

Wakulla is 8-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 2S; North Florida Christian is 5-2 and ranked No. 4 in Class 1S

Naples at American Heritage (Plantation)

Naples is 7-1 and ranked No. 7 in Class 3S; American Heritage is 5-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 2M

Williston at Hudson

Williston is 7-0 and is No. 2 in Class 1R; Hudson is 7-0 and is receiving votes in Class 2S

First Baptist Academy at Lemon Bay

First Baptist Academy is 5-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class 1S; Lemon Bay is 7-0 is receiving votes in Class 2S

Vanguard at South Sumter

Vanguard is 6-1 and ranked No. 5 in Class 3S; South Sumter is 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class 2S

Teams that win a district championship with a Week 9 win

Lyman will win the District 2-3M championship if it beats Oviedo on Friday.

Atlantic will win the District 9-3M championship if it beats Dwyer on Friday.

Northside Christian will win the District 4-1M championship if it beats Indian Rocks Christian on Friday.

Avant Garde will win the District 6-1M championship if it beats Chaminade-Madonna on Friday.

Lake Minneola will win the District 5-4S championship if it beats Forest on Friday.

University will win the District 9-4S championship if it beats DeLand on Friday.

Lincoln will be the District 2-3S champion if it beats Arnold on Friday.

Westminster Christian will win the District 8-1M championship if it beats Archbishop Carroll on Saturday.

FHSAA Football: District champions, championship games and playoff scenarios

Best potential individual matchups featuring top recruits

Osceola 2025 RB Taevion Swint vs. Mainland 2024 EDGE LJ McCray

Swint is committed to UCF; McCray’s offers include Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Miami

Edison 2025 DB Jett White vs. Homestead 2-25 WR Cortez Mills

White’s offers include Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and USC; Mills’ offers include Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Michigan

Florida High 2024 RB Micahi Danzy vs. Rickards 2025 EDGE Jalen Wiggins

Danzy is committed to Florida State; Wiggins’ offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU

St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 CB Romanas Frederique vs. Monarch 2026 WR Jabari Brady

Frederique is committed to Miami; Brady’s offers include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State

Cardinal Mooney 2024 CB Teddy Foster vs. Bishop Verot 2025 QB Carter Smith

Foster is committed to Florida; Smith’s offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami and Penn State

Jesuit 2026 QB Will Griffin vs. Tampa Bay Tech 2024 DB Camren Campbell

Griffin’s offers include Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State; Campbell’s offers include Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss

Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Buchholz 2024 DL Kendall Jackson

Trujillo is committed to UCF; Jackson is committed to Florida

Clearwater Academy International 2024 WR Dallas Sims vs. Lakeland 2025 CB Keon Young

Sims is committed to Minnesota; Young’s offers Colorado, Oregon, South Carolina and USC

Foundation Academy 2024 RB JT Bronaugh vs. Windermere Prep 2024 DL/EDGE Tyler Simmons

Bronaugh’s offers include Air Force, Kansas, Minnesota and Navy; Simmons is committed to Virginia

Naples 2024 DB Kensley Faustin vs. American Heritage (Plantation) 2026 WR Malachi Toney

Faustin is committed to Auburn; Toney is committed to Miami

Benjamin 2025 EDGE Amaree Williams vs. Cardinal Newman 2025 RB Jaylin Brown

Williams’ offers include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State; Brown has an offer from West Virginia

Palm Beach Central 2025 WR Waden Charles Palm Beach Central 2024 S Michael Wright

Charles is committed to Miami; Wright is committed to FAU

Norland 2025 LB Darryll Desir vs. Columbus 2024 TE Benjamin Blackburn

Desir’s offers include Illinois, Maryland, Miami and UCF; Blackburn is committed to Stanford

Fleming Island 2025 DB Kaylib Singleton vs. Creekside 2025 QB Sean Ashenfelder

Singleton’s offers include Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky and UCF; Ashenfelder is committed to Rutgers

Dr. Phillips 2024 DB Jashad Presley vs. West Orange 2024 WR Jordyn Bridgewater

Presley is committed to UCF; Bridgewater is committed to UCF

Palmetto 2024 QB Clayton Dees vs. Venice 2024 CB Charles Lester III

Dees is committed to FIU; Lester is committed to Florida State

Wekiva 2024 DL Sincere Edwards vs. Jones 2024 QB Trever Jackson

Edwards is committed to Pitt; Jackson is committed to Ole Miss

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: GMAC championship between Norland and Columbus headlines Week 9