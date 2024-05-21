Football: Former John Carroll star defensive lineman Wilky Denaud commits to Florida Atlantic

Wilky Denard is headed closer to home following a brief tenure in the Southeastern Conference.

After two stints in the transfer portal, the former John Carroll star edge rusher is bound for Florida Atlantic University. The news was first reported by FAU Owls Nest on X.

John Carroll Catholic defensive lineman Wilky Denaud is on TCPalm's 2022 Super 11 list of top senior recruits across the Treasure Coast.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman originally entered the portal after redshirting as a true freshman at Auburn. On Jan. 8, Denard announced that he’d stay in the same Power 5 conference following his commitment to Mississippi State.

However, he re-entered the portal just three-plus months later on April 29. Now, he’ll join the Owls and head coach Tom Herman.

As of the summer of 2022, Denard, a four-star prospect, received 15 Power 5 offers, including for the likes of Florida State, Indiana, Miami, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Later that fall, he racked up 79 tackles, 16 of which for a loss, along with five sacks to help the Rams finish with a 10-2 record and a state semifinal appearance.

