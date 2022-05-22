Football’s forgotten position: Colorado’s greatest all-time fullbacks

Last year at CU, the Buffs did not carry a true fullback on the roster. Our Buffaloes had players that would line up in the lead blocking position, but no player was listed as a fullback.

It is largely a position that is not utilized in modern football. Many times, it is a tight end or H-back, a heavier RB, or when they’re really looking for some beef, an offensive lineman that acts as the lead back. For a fan of smashmouth football and what that means, it has been a sad time seeing this position disappear. But today is not a day for sadness, it is a time for reflection and a time for remembering a simpler time in football.

Let’s look back at the forgotten “three yards and a cloud of dust” players in CU history:

John Bayuk (1954-1956)

A 6-foot-1 220-pound back, John Bayuk earned the nickname “The Beast” for his bruising running style. Bayuk was one of the main weapons in CU’s 1950s offense that mainly featured the single-wing formation and a healthy dose of the fullback trap. Bayuk would finish with 1,943 rushing yards in his career to go along with 23 touchdowns. A first-team All-American in 1956, Bayuk is best known for his 1957 Orange bowl performance, where he rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, helping CU to a 27-21 win over Clemson.

Bo Matthews (1971-1973)

Colorado’s highest drafted player in school history, Bo Matthews played his way to the No. 2 overall pick in the 1974 NFL draft. The Huntsville, Alabama native was a physically imposing 6-foot-4, 230-pound lead back, known for his crushing blocks and powerful running. Matthews rumbled his way to 1,339 career yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

Brandon Drumm (1999-2002)

The Alaskan Bulldozer — a perfect nickname for this lead-blocking monster of a man. Brandon Drumm helped to power the CUs running game of the early 2000s. He was an imposing 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, and a proud member of the neck roll game. One of my favorite memories of watching this era of Buffs football was seeing Drumm creep toward the line, signaling not only a running play but also the dismantling of any defensive player unlucky enough to be in his path.

Lawrence Vickers (2002-2005)

Nov 5, 2005; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back #17 Lawrence Vickers scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers safety #8 David Overstreet looks on in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Byron Hetzler

Lawrence Vickers was such an all-around weapon during his time at CU, we had to create a new position just for him. The V-Back could run, catch and block with the best of them all. Vickers tallied 1,207 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in his CU career. He will also live on in the memories of all Buffs fans for a long time to come, thanks to his crushing 2005 run against CSU.

