Football Foods That'll Score Big on Game Day

Football games are always more fun when you have friends or family over and serve treats and snacks. Show off your team spirit with foods made especially for game day. If you’re just hosting a few friends, serve up our Fudgy Football Brownies and a Spicy Cheese (Foot)Ball. And if you’ve got a team-size crowd coming over, we’ll show you how to make an epic Snack Stadium that’s got almost every tailgating appetizer you can imagine.

1. Spicy Cheese (Foot)Ball

Fans of savory food, you’ll want to stand guard over this football appetizer all night long. It’s so good that you won’t be able to stop eating it after your first taste. This spicy cheese ball recipe is easy to shape into a football. A roll through crispy bacon bits makes it look a lot like an actual football. Use a few cheese shreds for the laces, then serve with crackers and your favorite veggies for dipping.

Get the recipe: Spicy Cheese Foot(Ball)

2. Football Cookie Dough Pops

Yep, this is one cookie dough recipe that’s actually safe to eat. The trick is using a mixture of oat and coconut flour and skipping raw eggs. Once the chocolate chip cookie dough is ready, use football-shape cookie cutters to slice it. Insert a stick, cover in melted chocolate, and finish with white chocolate laces on top. This is one dessert recipe sure to sail all the way to a touchdown!

Get the recipe: Football Cookie Dough Pops

3. Pumpkin Football Cakes

Football is mainly a fall sport, so of course we had to use one of our favorite fall ingredients to make these mini football cakes. A can of pumpkin (plus cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves) makes for a tasty fall spice cake that’s the right shade for turning into footballs. To make them worthy of a star quarterback, bake the cakes in egg-shape muffin cups (this creates the signature football shape). Slice through the center so you can fill them with a generous smear of buttercream frosting. Pipe frosting football laces on top for the finishing touch.

Get the recipe: Pumpkin Football Cakes

4. Fudgy Football Brownies

Fudgy brownies are so easy to turn into footballs that you’ll wonder why you haven’t done it before. Make a big pan of our favorite fudgy brownie recipe, then use a football (or oval) cookie cutter to make an army of footballs. Pipe on creamy white frosting as laces, and this dessert is ready for a touchdown celebration. If you want to speed up the process, use your favorite boxed brownie mix.

Get the recipe: Fudgy Football Brownies

5. Build an Epic Snack Stadium

It’s not a football game without a towering stadium. Even if you’re watching from home, you can easily bring the stadium to your party by creating this massive snack version. Build the "field” out of seven-layer dip topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream yard lines. Create the stands with trays of all your tailgating favorites. We’re talking meatballs, chicken wings, chips and queso, you name it! Build the stadium walls with stacks of submarine sandwiches. None of your guests will go into halftime hungry that’s for sure!

Get the recipe: Build a Snack Stadium

