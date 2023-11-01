FOOTBALL: Flores, Valliere shine as Foyil mercy rules Gans to clinch playoff spot

Oct. 31—FOYIL — Alejandro Flores called his performance Friday night one of the best of his career, and it certainly looked the part.

The Foyil junior quarterback was unstoppable in the biggest game of the season, accounting for seven touchdowns and 267 total yards — including 240 yards rushing on 25 carries — in the Panthers' 52-6 mercy rule demolition of Gans in District B-6 action, clinching a playoff spot for a second time in the past three years in the process.

Foyil (4-5) closes the regular season at Cave Springs at 7 p.m. Thursday night. It is in the playoffs regardless of the result, but a win over the Hornets would secure it a third-place finish, setting up a first-round playoff matchup against the loser of Dewar/Caddo in District B-5.

"I think we trust the process," said Flores, who helped Foyil score on seven of nine drives. "I think we focused on the script and did whatever we were asked to do. I think we're young, and we'll be more successful throughout the years."

Flores scored on runs of 25, 12, 13, 32, 8 and 8 yards, but possibly his most meaningful touchdown was a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Mason Valliere that gave Foyil a 31-6 lead at the 4:34 mark of the second quarter.

The Panthers hadn't planned on throwing the ball unless a specific condition was met, but that moment came late in the first half when Gans loaded the box with six defenders.

That is when offensive coordinator Lance Williams dialed up a rare pass play, catching the Grizzlies in hibernation. As Gans committed to the run, Flores connected with the 6-foot-3, 270-pound tight end for a wide-open 27-yard score.

The scoring toss took Flores on a nostalgic trip to his seventh-grade season in 2018, when he and Valliere made a similar connection for their first touchdowns of the year.

"I knew it was going to be open," Flores said. "They crashed, and I seen him open, so I threw it ... it felt really special to me."

The moment wasn't lost on Valliere, either.

Following the game and after his teammates had gone home, Valliere remained in the locker room, meticulously writing the details of his second-quarter touchdown on the ball's white stripes using a black sharpie as tears of joy filled his eyes.

"I thought it was really cool," said Valliere, who also carried the ball four times for 27 yards and recorded two sacks on defense. "Because I consider Alejandro my little brother. I love him. Just to go out there and do our thing together, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to the both of us."

Valliere established the foundation for Foyil and Flores' early success.

On the game's opening possession, he tackled Grizzlies quarterback Hunter Walters for a 12-yard sack that resulted in a quick three-and-out. He then line up in the wildcat formation on offense, rumbling for runs of 14 and 8 yards before Flores capped the three-play, 47-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 7-0.

Valliere carried the ball only twice more for a total of 5 yards, but only because his running services weren't needed thanks to Flores.

After another Valliere sack on the first play of Gans' ensuing possession ultimately led to a turnover on downs, Flores swiftly guided Foyil on a 51-yard drive with 37 yards on six carries, culminating in a 12-yard touchdown run that increased the lead to 15-0 with 0:52 remaining in the first quarter.

Flores didn't slow down in the second period, starting with the Panthers' next possession in which he carried the ball four times for 35 yards on the way to a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 23-0 with 6:56 remaining until halftime.

He found Valliere for the pair's touchdown connection just over two minutes later, sending Foyil into halftime with a 31-6 lead. The Panthers tried that play again just before the break, but Grizzlies defensive back Nakota White intercepted the pass — one of only three negative plays for Flores on the night.

Flores added two more rushing touchdowns at the 9:07 and 0:15 marks of the third quarter before enacting the 45-point mercy rule early in the fourth with his sixth and final rushing score.

The Panthers accumulated 387 yards of offense in the win, with 360 of those coming on the ground. Flores averaged 9.6 yards per carry, and freshman running back Cristian Castro managed 7.3 yards per carry with 88 yards on 12 touches.

"I've been waiting on that type of performance from our guys, and it was fun to watch," said Foyil coach Jeff Hefner, whose team experienced its first mercy rule victory since 2018. "Last week when we left the field (after a 58-12 loss to Welch), I was extremely disappointed. I didn't feel like we played very well. We had a real physical week of practice this week. We were out in the rain, and we were fitting up and tackling all week long, and I think it really showed tonight. Our kids looked like they were coming downhill and making collisions."

The defense proved equally effective in securing the victory.

The Panthers held Gans to 81 yards total, including minus-33 yards rushing, courtesy of four sacks and nine tackles for loss overall. Eleven of the Grizzlies' 17 recorded rushes either ended in a loss or no gain.

Furthermore, Gans managed only three first downs while going 0-of-7 on third downs and turning the ball over on downs four times. Foyil senior cornerback Bo McComb also clinched the defense's lone turnover with an interception of Hunter Walters in the third quarter.

"I didn't realize it was that good," Hefner said. "I can't believe we did that; that's pretty special. I feel really good about our defense."

All but 20 of the Grizzlies' yards came on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Walters to White with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter, cutting their deficit to 23-6. That was one of only five plays where Gans gained double-digit yardage.

Hefner attributed the touchdown to a breakdown in coverage.

The defense was meant to maintain a cloud coverage with a safety positioned over the top, but the safety was drawn in by the slant, allowing White to sprint past and be left wide open in the secondary.

"This should have been a shutout, in my opinion," Hefner said. "That would've been two shutouts on our home field this year. It's just tough to keep anybody shut down like that."