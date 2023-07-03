Football fireworks: Five NFL teams that could be more explosive in 2023

In the NFL, the on-field fireworks – literal or metaphorical – won't be seen until the fall, of course. But in honor of the Fourth of July, it's time to take stock of which teams could sport offenses that are much more explosive than the units they fielded a year ago.

Many of the league's top big-play attacks can count on consistency thanks to their quarterbacks. But there's still room for other groups to make a leap. And whether it's a change behind center, a new coordinator or getting an additional year in a system, there are plenty of different routes for teams to become much more dynamic and imposing.

With that in mind, keep an eye on these five teams as candidates to be more explosive in 2023:

Amid a rash of injuries that at different points claimed former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and top running back JK Dobbins, among others, Baltimore's offense bottomed out, posting its worst per-game averages for total offense (338.8 yards) and scoring (20.6 points) in six years. Beyond that, however, were troubling signs for Greg Roman's stodgy attack. While Jackson's absence in the final five weeks of the season left the unit in survival mode, the Ravens still finished second only to the Giants with 33 pass plays of 20-plus yards on the year.

But with Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator after Roman's resignation, a sea change looks to be ahead for this group. The plodding pace of previous years is set to be replaced by a much more up-tempo approach. Jackson has said to expect "less running and more throwing" from him, a sensible recalibration after the offseason investment made in overhauling the receiving corps. In bringing on Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor to join three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and former first-round receiver Rashod Bateman, the Ravens have given Jackson what easily will be his most talented supporting cast.

"Running can only take you so far," Jackson told reporters in May. "And I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that. Coach Todd Monken, what I'm seeing in his offense so far, is looking tremendous."

The exact shape of Monken's offense remains to be determined, as he has proven highly adaptable to the available talent in his previous NFL stops with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the last three years at Georgia. Given what Beckham and Flowers can create after the catch, the unit might not need to rely merely on deep passing in order to pick up yardage in big chunks. No matter what the final product is, it should be far more electric than what the franchise has offered up in the last few years.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates the victory against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

When opportunity arises, Justin Herbert hasn't been shy to show off arm strength that can stand up to any other NFL quarterback. But under since-fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, checkdowns were abundant for the Chargers in the last two years, with Austin Ekeler receiving easily the most targets (127) of any back last season. The conservative bent sank Herbert's average intended air yards to 6.7, according to Next Gen Stats, third-lowest in the NFL

Of course, there were more pressing issues for Los Angeles last season, especially as injuries mounted. A noted lack of deep speed at the skill positions left the team with scant opportunities to stretch the field. And the rushing attack limped to just 3.8 yards per carry and 89.6 yards per game, the third-worst figures of any team.

Enter new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who comes to Los Angeles after leading the Dallas Cowboys to top-six finishes in scoring in three of his four years at the helm. A key feature of Moore's tenure was entrusting Dak Prescott to attack and take advantage of big-play opportunities as they arose. Yet he also has spoken extensively about marrying the run and pass, something that coach Brandon Staley has said will be a necessity for the offense.

"As we build this thing, certainly, the run game and the play-action pass and the movements on first and second down, when those two are in sync, and the presentations are similar, it puts defenses in conflict," Moore told reporters in February. "I think that’s something that we’re really excited about building here and developing, certainly in the first- and second-down game and it will allow you to be more aggressive, to get the ball downfield."

Personnel changes should further enable Herbert to adopt a more aggressive approach. First-round receiver Quentin Johnston parlayed his deep speed into averaging 19 yards per catch at TCU, and he's joined by former teammate Derius Davis, a state champion sprinter in high school who excels at racking up yards after the catch. Standout left tackle Rashawn Slater is also back to provide better protection for Herbert's blind side after he missed all but three games last season due to a torn biceps tendon.

This offense makes the cut almost by default, as no other unit last season did as much to eschew big plays in the name of efficiency. Daniel Jones finally established himself as a viable starter, elevating an offense that ranked 31st in scoring the previous year (15.2 points per game) to tied for 15th (21.5) in 2022. Yet no other aerial attack had fewer gains of 20-plus yards (28), and the team only scored 28 or more points once in the regular season.

The restraint inherent to the Giants' game plans was no accident. As Brian Daboll looked to hit reset on Jones' development, the quarterback's league-low average intended air yards (6.3, according to Next Gen Stats) reflected a clear intent to stay on schedule and make do with a ragtag receiving corps. But after trading for Darren Waller, one of the league's pre-eminent deep threats at tight end, and adding two speedy receivers in Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt, New York now has the means to reconfigure its downfield attack. And adding that dimension is clearly a point of emphasis for the Giants staff.

"You want that to be a part of your offense," offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said, according to Sports Illustrated. " ... I think that's one thing we kind of did a deep dive on is how can we ... improve it to get some more of those opportunities or personnel to get the right people in the right spots. That's our job to make sure we do that the right way."

One caveat: Saquon Barkley being in limbo as he remains on the franchise tag adds a degree of uncertainty here. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't dismissed the idea of a holdout, and he stands as one of the rare running backs essential to his offense's wellbeing.

At first blush, Jacksonville might seem like an odd candidate for this list. The Jaguars, after all, tied for seventh with 55 pass plays of 20-plus yards and finished 10th in both scoring (23.8 points per game) and total offense (357.4 yards per game).

Still, it wasn't until around midseason that Doug Pederson's attack truly took off. From Week 9-18, Trevor Lawrence threw for 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing nearly 70% of his attempts, and his deep passing significantly improved as well. This offseason, Lawrence has the benefit of trying to build off that performance with a level of stability he hasn't seen in his first two summers in the NFL amid the Urban Meyer debacle. A year of experience in Pederson's offense could provide the 2021 No. 1 overall pick the platform to become one of the league's elite passers.

More importantly for Jacksonville's offense: Lawrence might not have to shoulder the same massive burden he did last year. If Calvin Ridley can recapture his 2018-20 form after sitting out last season due to a gambling suspension, the former Atlanta Falcons receiver could have a massive ripple effect on the entire passing game, creating better looks for Lawrence as well as speedy receiver Christian Kirk. The X-factor could be the offensive line, which lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to the Kansas City Chiefs and will be without left tackle Cam Robinson for four games due to a PED suspension.

Yes, this is about Aaron Rodgers – sort of. But the Jets' widely expected rise is also rooted in getting rid of the rot that permeated the Zach Wilson years. The No. 2 overall pick proved drastically ineffective at every level in his 22 career games as a starter, ranking last in quarterback rating in the NFL over the last two years, and the Jets' offense couldn't compensate for his inability to handle pressure.

Rodgers' uncharacteristic year of unconverted deep shots and devil-may-care play in 2022 raises concerns about what exactly the Jets can expect from the 39-year-old. But the four-time MVP has proven to be efficient and judicious when granted better protection and a more experienced receiving corps with an established deep threat. Given those shortcomings and the larger issues between the quarterback and the franchise, there's reason to believe that the ill-fated attempts at hero ball were a one-year aberration.

Now, Rodgers is reunited with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who has touted the value of interweaving the running game with big-play looks through the air. So long as an offensive line that was hobbled by injuries last season can hold strong in 2023, Rodgers could establish an electric connection with budding star Garrett Wilson. And while running back Breece Hall is still working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Hackett's outside zone system should repeatedly position him for big-play chances.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 NFL teams that could be much more explosive in 2023 season