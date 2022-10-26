Football field named in honor of VFL Clark Duncan

South-Doyle High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) named its football field at Billy K. Nicely Stadium in honor of former Vol Clark Duncan Oct. 20.

Duncan served as South-Doyle’s head coach coach from 2009-21. He retired as head coach and athletics director following the 2021-22 school year.

He coached high school football in the Knoxville area for more than four decades.

The former Vol served as head coach at Powell High School (Powell, Tennessee) and as an assistant coach at Fulton High School (Knoxville, Tennessee).

Duncan was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

He was part of Johnny Majors’ first recruiting class at Tennessee in 1977.

Duncan was a four-year starting defensive back for the Vols. He was All-SEC and a second-team All-American at Tennessee.

