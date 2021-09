Associated Press

LSU quarterback Max Johnson gave some young, unproven receivers a chance to show what they could do. Johnson passed for 372 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in less than three quarters, LSU defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a 33-yard score before leaving with an injury, and the Tigers topped Central Michigan 49-21 on Saturday night. With the Tigers speeding up their tempo and checking less to the sideline before the snap, Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes.