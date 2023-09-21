Bragg Memorial Stadium will soon receive a facelift with the help of $10 million in funding from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board of Directors.

The state football championships are heading back to Tallahassee.

The Florida High School Athletic Assocation made the announcement Thursday morning that all nine classes will play their championships at Bragg Memorial Stadium, the home of Florida A&M's football team.

Three games will be played each day from Dec. 7-9.

The last time all the state championships were held in Tallahassee was 2020 when the games were held at Doak Campbell Stadium on Florida State's campus.

More football: Highly anticipated Chaminade at Central game headlines Week 5

The past two years, the FHSAA has split the state championships with four games played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee and five games played at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The split locations made it easier for teams in South Florida as both the Class 3M (St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Homestead) and Class 2M (Miami Central vs. Plantation-American Heritage) featured two teams from the area.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: FHSAA state championships heading back to Tallahassee