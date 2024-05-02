Football fans told physical tickets available

Sunderland fans have until Friday to request a physical season ticket [Mike Egerton/PA Wire]

Football fans who had feared they could only get digital season tickets have been told physical ones are available.

Sunderland AFC moved to digital ticketing at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, but some supporters feared they would not be able to get a physical ticket for next season after they said they heard conflicting information.

The club said anyone without a smart phone could still request a printed card, but it would cost extra and the deadline for requests was approaching.

Stan Simpson, 82, who has had a season ticket for many years, said: "I want a ticket in my hand, I’m not comfortable with it being on a phone."

The organiser of the Durham support branch said he would find it much easier to hold the ticket in his hand, rather than continuously refreshing the correct screen on a phone.

'Clarity'

Fan Russell Cooper, 51, raised concerns the club had not been clear on the possibility of continuing to have a physical card.

He said: "I know there's quite a few thousand at the Stadium of Light who prefer to have a white card. It’s just clarity again from the club and I just don't feel like we're getting it."

Sunderland AFC said anyone who wanted to have a physical card should let the club know by Friday and there would be a "nominal fee".

The club said information about tickets had been available on its website since the renewal period began on March.

