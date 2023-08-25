Football fan watchlist: Shows you can stream now to get your fill of football in preseason

The NFL’s regular season is still a couple of weeks from the first official kickoff and football fanatics are antsy to get back in the game. But if you’re really a fan, the next two weeks of preseason could feel like two months.

Here’s a watchlist full of shows and documentaries you can stream now to curb your appetite until the first NFL game of the 2023 season on Thursday, September 7.

What streaming service is NFL ‘Hard Knocks’ on?

“Hard Knocks” is what entertainment critics and sportswriters called the first football-centered reality TV series. In every season since its first in 2001, the HBO show gives viewers an inside look at a different NFL team’s training camp.

This season features the training camp of the New York Jets, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new home after 18 years of playing for the Green Bay Packers. The season also showcases running back Breece Hall’s return from a devastating knee injury and the arrival of recent signing Dalvin Cook, who is a Miami-Dade County native and former running back for Florida State University.

‘Hard Knocks’ is an HBO exclusive and is only available to stream on Max. New episodes release weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. E.T.

What is the Netflix documentary on Urban Meyer?

The highly anticipated docuseries about legendarily controversial football coach Urban Meyer’s time coaching the 2006 through 2009 Florida Gator Football team was released on August 22. Some reviews, like one from Barstool’s Jack McGuire, point out a handful of examples of Gator players’ felonious behavior under Meyer’s coaching that were notably left out of the series.

You can only stream “Untold: Swamp Kings” on Netflix.

What streaming service is ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ on?

Last year’s season of “Hard Knocks” was only the second season to cover the featured team’s in-season games, not just training camp. “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” is only available to stream on Max.

Where can I watch the show ‘Quarterback?'

“Quarterback” is an eight-episode docuseries that released on July 12. It follows the lives and careers of three NFL quarterbacks: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

To produce all of the on-field audio featured in the show, the NFL notably allowed the three quarterbacks to wear microphones for every game of the 2022 NFL season. You can only watch “Quarterback” on Netflix.

Is the Johnny Manziel documentary on Netflix?

“Untold: Johnny Football” is the story of Heisman-winning and legendary Texas A&M Quarterback Johnny Manziel and his tumultuous NFL career. It was released exclusively on Netflix on August 8.

How to watch the ‘BS High’ documentary

HBO’s “BS High” documentary tells the story of Bishop Sycamore: a fake high school whose football team ended up playing against powerhouse high school team IMG Academy in a nationally televised game on ESPN in 2021.

“BS High” released exclusively on Max on August 23.

What streaming service is ‘Last Chance U’ on?

“Last Chance U” is a Netflix docuseries that first released in 2016, the most recent season was released in 2020. The show documents community colleges with football teams that offer a landing place for players who found themselves kicked off of their school’s football team for any number of infractions, from academic ineligibility to arrests. The show follows the players on their journeys to return to D1 football programs.

All five seasons of “Last Chance U” are exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

