Football experts predict the games which will reshape USC’s playoff outlook
The big Week 4 slate in college football is here, and we can’t wait to see all of these showdowns unfold. USC-Arizona State is almost certain to be a complete wipeout. It rightly isn’t receiving much national press. Why should it? USC should jog past the badly undermanned Sun Devils. The biggest key to that game is simply that the Trojans don’t pick up any major injuries.
The big games in Week 4 are elsewhere in the country, and there are a lot of them. The Pac-12 has three significant battles which we have previewed all week long. Outside the conference, there are four games which stand above the rest. Our football experts have game predictions for you.
We invite you to follow the various College Wire sites covering all these games:
Fighting Irish Wire and Buckeyes Wire will cover Notre Dame-Ohio State.
Clemson Wire covers Clemson-Florida State.
Nittany Lions Wire and Hawkeyes Wire will cover Penn State-Iowa.
Roll Tide Wire will cover Alabama-Ole Miss.
Here is our platter of pigskin panel predictions:
MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Ohio State over Notre Dame
Florida State over Clemson
Penn State over Iowa
ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Notre Dame
Florida State
Penn State
Alabama
MILES DWYER, DUCKS WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Alabama
DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Notre Dame
Florida State
Penn State
Ole Miss
JACK CARLOUGH, BUFFALOES WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Alabama
DON JAMES, TROJANS WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Notre Dame
Clemson
Penn State
Ole Miss
MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE
Week 4 picks:
Notre Dame
Florida State
Penn State
Alabama