Football experts predict the games which will reshape USC’s playoff outlook

The big Week 4 slate in college football is here, and we can’t wait to see all of these showdowns unfold. USC-Arizona State is almost certain to be a complete wipeout. It rightly isn’t receiving much national press. Why should it? USC should jog past the badly undermanned Sun Devils. The biggest key to that game is simply that the Trojans don’t pick up any major injuries.

The big games in Week 4 are elsewhere in the country, and there are a lot of them. The Pac-12 has three significant battles which we have previewed all week long. Outside the conference, there are four games which stand above the rest. Our football experts have game predictions for you.

We invite you to follow the various College Wire sites covering all these games:

Fighting Irish Wire and Buckeyes Wire will cover Notre Dame-Ohio State.

Clemson Wire covers Clemson-Florida State.

Nittany Lions Wire and Hawkeyes Wire will cover Penn State-Iowa.

Roll Tide Wire will cover Alabama-Ole Miss.

Here is our platter of pigskin panel predictions:

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

USA TODAY Sports syndication — The Columbus Dispatch

Week 4 picks:

Ohio State over Notre Dame

Florida State over Clemson

Penn State over Iowa

Ole Miss over Alabama

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 picks:

Notre Dame

Florida State

Penn State

Alabama

MILES DWYER, DUCKS WIRE

Nov 7, 2015; Columbus, Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 picks:

Ohio State

Florida State

Penn State

Alabama

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 picks:

Notre Dame

Florida State

Penn State

Ole Miss

JACK CARLOUGH, BUFFALOES WIRE

USA TODAY Sports syndication — The Columbus Dispatch

Week 4 picks:

Ohio State

Florida State

Penn State

Alabama

DON JAMES, TROJANS WIRE

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 picks:

Notre Dame

Clemson

Penn State

Ole Miss

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 picks:

Notre Dame

Florida State

Penn State

Alabama

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire