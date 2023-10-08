Football: Ex-Wildcat fitting in well at St. John's

Oct. 8—COLLEGEVILLE — Nick McKenzie is finding his place along the St. John's offensive line.

A junior for the Johnnies' football squad and a 2021

New London-Spicer

grad, McKenzie has started in all five of the team's games this season at left guard, including a 42-23 victory over Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday.

"We've seen a lot out of him and he's just gotten better and better every week," said Gary Fasching, SJU's head coach for 11 seasons. "I think he's feeling comfortable in that position now and we have trust in him that he can go out and play. For us to be successful, those five guys up front have to be good and that includes him."

McKenzie was a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats in

football

, wrestling and track and field. McKenzie originally planned to go to Augsburg for wrestling and football before ultimately landing at St. John's. He was also on the Johnnies' wrestling team as a freshman.

Sticking with football, the 6-foot-1, 280-pound interior lineman still has that wrestler's mentality, according to Fasching.

"He's quick, he's got good feet," Fasching said. "I wouldn't say we're super big at the guard spots but they're quick. They can get out and pull. We pulled (against Concordia); we haven't done a lot of that and we did put it in this week. He's good at that. He can get out and get after people.

"He fits the mold. He's physical, he's tough, and yet he's got great feet and he can move."

McKenzie battled injuries as a sophomore, playing nine games and starting four. In the first quarter of Saturday's game, he came out of the game with a slight concussion, according to Fasching.

The Johnnies' offensive line didn't allow a sack to the Cobbers. That allowed quarterback Aaron Syverson to set school records for completions, attempts and passing yards. He finished 44 of 60 for 498 yards and five touchdowns.

"We're hoping it's not very bad and we're hoping he's ready to go next week," Fasching said. St. John's has its homecoming game next Saturday against Carleton. "We need to get him back. He's been a key member of that offensive line. They've gotten better and better every week and he's gotten better and better every week."

Terry Horan, a 1985

Willmar High School

grad, is in his 23rd season as head coach at Concordia-Moorhead. In that time, Horan has accumulated a 140-79 record with the Cobbers.

When he comes to Clemens Stadium to play the Johnnies, it's a welcome trip about an hour away from his hometown.

"I got a lot of good friends still around in the area and a lot of them were here today," Horan said. "This league is special, the MIAC is special and there's a special rivalry between us and the Johnnies.

"Being a west central area boy and coaching at my alma mater, that's a special thing, too. It's always a great place to play (at Collegeville)."

The Johnnies and Cobbers combined for 752 yards in the air. The ground game struggled for Concordia with just two net yards rushing.

Quarterback Cooper Mattern, a transfer from St. John's, completed 23 of 45 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked nine times.

Horan still keeps tabs on Willmar. He lamented the Cardinals' 36-7 loss to Hutchinson on Friday. And there's plenty of Cobber connections with seven Concordia grads on the staff.

"Steve Grove was a teammate of mine and he was in my wedding," Horan said. "(Jon) Konold, I've known him forever. (Michael) Heitzman's there, too. (Dustin) Carlson played for me. That's a good group of guys."

Along with McKenzie and Horan, there were plenty of west central Minnesota connections at Clemens Stadium.

Mason Swanson saw time on Concordia's defensive line, recording a tackle. Swanson is a 2022 Willmar High School grad and is currently a sophomore for the Cobbers. He also competes as a heavyweight on Concordia's wrestling team.

Two 2023 high school grads —

Yellow Medicine East's

Nolan Hildahl and

BOLD's

Ryan King — are freshmen for Concordia. Hildahl is a linebacker and King a wide receiver.

Cobbers offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jake Pollock is a 2011 Litchfield High School grad.

On the Johnnies' coaching staff is Josh Bungum. The 2012 Paynesville grad is SJU's running backs coach and is in his eighth year on the staff.