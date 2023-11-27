All-football edition: Cast a free vote for Fall Week 12 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Miles Kempski, Archmere football: Senior rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 171 yards and two more scores in a 56-28 Class 2A semifinal win over Woodbridge.

Trey Hamlin, Caravel football: Senior returned a punt for a 60-yard touchdown and rushed for another score in a 36-0 Class 2A semifinal victory over Howard.

Brady Harach, Charter of Wilmington football: Senior caught a 53-yard touchdown pass and recovered a fumble in a 10-0 Class 1A semifinal win over Polytech.

Maurki James, Cape Henlopen football: Senior rushed 30 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns and added a 28-yard pick six in a 46-14 Class 3A semifinal victory over Sussex Central.

B.J. Alleyne, Salesianum football: Senior rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 52-yard scoring pass in a 24-14 Class 3A semifinal win over Middletown.

