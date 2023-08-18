FOOTBALL: Eastern Comets 2023 preview

Aug. 18—Eastern's football team is overflowing with energy and excitement.

"Numbers are through the roof and the team chemistry is great," veteran coach Josh Edwards said. "We return 17 out of 22 starters so we feel really, really good about things."

The Comets are fueled by deep-seated motivation.

"Their motivation is sectionals. We let one slip away by one point in the opening round last year," Edwards said.

Tipton beat Eastern 21-20. The Blue Devils stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit to stun the Comets.

"That's kind of been out focus since last November — our hashtag is November because we want to make it to November. What we've told the kids is that once you get to November, you can stack championships," Edwards said.

"We obviously want to have a winning season, we'd love to have a shot at the conference, but we also want to give ourselves a shot to win our first sectional ever."

The Comets scored 35.7 points per game in posting a 6-4 record last season. They return nearly all of the weapons including the dynamic combo of 6-foot-4, 238-pound senior QB Eli Edwards and 5-8, 195-pound senior running back Jayden Eagle.

"We really like what we have offensively coming back," Josh Edwards said. "We feel very confident in our skill positions and then we have three of our five offensive linemen returning."

Last season, Eli Edwards completed 151 of 215 passes (70.2%) for 2,072 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns and Eagle rushed for 1,301 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"They've been on the field for such a long time and have so many games under their belts, we feel great about what they can do for us," Josh Edwards said.

The receivers include seniors Clayton Kelley (6-4, 230), Blake Robinson (5-6, 155) and Ian Hewitt (6-0, 160) and junior Braylen Word (6-0, 170).

Last season, Kelley caught 30 passes for 425 yards and a team-high six touchdowns, Robinson had a team-high 34 catches for 337 yards and four scores, Word had a line of 28-422-4 and Hewitt had a line of 18-238-5. Word was also a threat on the ground as he rushed for 352 yards and five scores.

The Comets have additional receiver options in senior Ethan Hasting (5-10, 200), juniors Levi Ramer (6-0, 145), Devan Baker (5-6, 150) and Keaton Musgrave (5-10, 180) and sophomore Isaiah Pickett (5-8, 185).

Up front, juniors Lucas Fewell (5-10, 225), Brendan Cox (6-1, 240) and Andrew Cavazos (6-1, 240) are returning starters. Fewell is moving to center, Cox is at right tackle and Cavazos is at left tackle. The Comets have new starters at the two guard positions. Freshman Abe Edwards (6-3, 245) is the left guard and senior Noah Jourdan (5-9, 170) is the right guard.

Josh Edwards likes what he has seen from the offensive line.

"We've had a really good summer running the football. As far as our pass protection, it's been one of the best summers we've had," he said.

The Comets know an improved defense is paramount. They allowed an average of 34.8 points in their four losses last season.

"I really think we made some big strides there this summer," Josh Edwards said. "We've tweaked a few things in our scheme and we've moved some kids to some different spots. I feel like we're way ahead of where we were at this last year in our run stopping ability, which was what our focus was this summer."

Eli Edwards is returning to an end position, Kelley is at the other end and Cavazos and Fewell are returning to interior line spots. Eli Edwards had a big 2022 season, racking up 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Jourdan, who had a team-high 110 tackles last season, leads the linebacker corps. Musgrave is penciled into one of the other spots and Cox and Abe Edwards are vying for the other spot.

Eagle is moving to the secondary after previously playing an end/outside linebacker spot. Word and Hewitt and returning starters in the secondary and Baker is moving into a starting role. Word took five interceptions last season.

Hasting will handle kicking and punting again (he averaged 42.4 yards on his punts last season) and Kelley is the long snapper.

The Comets hope to regain the Hoosier Heartland Conference title after finishing third last season. The Comets ruled the HHC in 2019 and 2020 and shared the title in 2021. As for Sectional 36, Bluffton is the defending champion and Eastbrook and Tipton are perennially strong.

"We've had six straight winning seasons. The guys want to make sure we make it seven, but then also challenge for the conference and challenge for the sectional," Josh Edwards said.

