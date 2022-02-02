Football dreams. Promises of recruiting help. Then snared in a scam.

D-1 Bound has described itself as “the #1 recruiting platform in the nation.” Its website touts 24/7 recruiting assistance and results within weeks. Its Twitter account, @D1boundfactory, has more than 38,000 followers – including coaches from at least 43 Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

“Check our following!” D-1 Bound wrote on Twitter last month. “Common sense will then tell you we are forreal (sic) about recruiting.”

Yet for all the bombast, and all the Twitter followers, many parents and recruits have come to a different conclusion about D-1 Bound.

They say the operation is a scam.

A USA TODAY Sports investigation identified 18 parents or high school athletes who say they sent money to D-1 Bound in exchange for recruiting assistance, then were ignored or blocked after payment was received.

According to interviews, screenshots of Twitter and text message exchanges, public Venmo transactions, published articles and complaints filed with government entities, the incidents have occurred over at least four years and involve families from 11 U.S. states and Canada. The payments, most of which were made under the guise of football recruiting help, range from $100 to $7,800.

Altogether, D-1 Bound has pocketed nearly $33,000 from the families identified by USA TODAY Sports.

“All these kids, they’re just trying to get a scholarship somewhere,” said Angel Lyons, who sent $1,000 to D-1 Bound in October on behalf of her son Noah, a football player. “And he’s out here playing with these kids’ futures, taking their money.”

The person or people behind D-1 Bound have largely evaded suspicion by hiding or altering their identifying information – lingering in the shadows of a recruiting world that, especially for first-time parents, can be difficult to navigate.

According to Twitter data and cached pages on its website, D-1 Bound previously operated under a different name, “Slept On Recruiting,” and has changed its Twitter handle at least three times. The person or people behind D-1 Bound have contacted families using at least eight different phone numbers and eight different names, with the most popular being some variation of “Randy Hymes” or “Coach Randy.”

“It’s almost like a little kid finding out there’s no Santa Claus, to find out that you just gave away your entire summer savings to a grown-ass man, ripping kids off,” said Elk Grove, California, resident Mimi de Ville, whose son sent $1,700 to “Coach Hines” at D-1 Bound in the fall of 2020.

“This dirtbag is getting rich, sitting on his couch with a laptop.”

De Ville agreed to speak with USA TODAY Sports but requested anonymity for her son. “He’s still so traumatized by this that just bringing it up, it just reopens the wound,” she said.

After unsuccessfully requesting refunds, some of the families who interacted with D-1 Bound tried to recoup the lost money from their bank. Seven filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission or Better Business Bureau. Two said they filed reports with their local police departments but that no charges were ever filed.

Almost all of the people who sent money to D-1 Bound said they tried to figure out who was behind the scheme, though they didn’t get far.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Lyons said. “All the information is hidden, so it’s not traceable as much as possible.”

The Bexley, Ohio, mom said she paid D-1 Bound via Zelle, which transfers money from one bank account to another. She was told the person on the account was D-1 Bound’s secretary and given a woman’s name. She didn’t think anything of it at the time.

Then, weeks later, she learned from a reporter that the name belonged to a man. And he used to play college football.

From 'Slept On' to 'D-1 Bound'

Krysten Hammon appeared in two games as a freshman at Georgia State in 2014, running for 197 yards and two touchdowns before serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. He left the program shortly thereafter.

A little less than three years later, in September 2017, “Slept On Recruiting” registered as a sole proprietorship in Galveston County, Texas, according to county business records. Hammon is listed as the owner.

In addition to the business filing and the Zelle account to which Lyons was told to send money, Hammon’s name is associated with three of the phone numbers that D-1 Bound has used to communicate with parents and recruits. A Cash App account for “Krysten Hammond” also has the D-1 Bound logo as its profile photo.

Hammon, 26, did not reply to calls and texts to phone numbers associated with him, or to emails and Instagram messages. A man who answered a call at a phone number associated with Hammon's father claimed that USA TODAY Sports had the wrong number. And direct messages sent to D-1 Bound’s Twitter account asking about Hammon went unreturned before the account was made private and the reporter who sent them was blocked.

Meanwhile, when USA TODAY Sports called the phone number D-1 Bound gave to Lyons and others last year, the man on the other end of the line identified himself only as "Charles." He said he was not familiar with D-1 Bound or Hammon and did not respond to repeated follow-up messages.

For most families, the person they spoke with on the phone always identified themselves as a coach – Coach Randy, Coach Hymes, Coach Taylor, Coach Davidson and so on. And the person sending private messages from the @D1boundfactory account was a nameless staff member.

Their experiences with D-1 Bound all began on Twitter – which has become an important marketplace in the world of recruiting. Athletes can post their stats and highlight reels on Twitter in hopes of getting noticed, and college coaches can privately message recruits to make an introduction.

D-1 Bound touts itself as an intermediary. It regularly asks parents or recruits to send in their highlights for evaluation or invites them to connect with messages like “LETS TALK RECRUITING.” In some instances, it has also contacted athletes directly, asking about their recruitment and volunteering to help.

Recruits said D-1 Bound often came with assurances, telling them that “we have a few programs that will make a move on you” or “we have a D1 program that will offer you now.”

“We will have the university of Nebraska reach out today,” D-1 Bound told quarterback prospect Gabe Contento in October 2020.

In exchange, D-1 Bound would require a fee.

The entity’s website, d1boundrecruiting.com, lists three recruiting packages priced at $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 – though the costs of each package have changed over time, according to screenshots and cached web pages.

In some cases, D-1 Bound has asked a parent or athlete for the full value of a package, or a finder’s fee associated with a specific scholarship offer that it promised would come. Other times, it requested smaller amounts and framed them as discounted rates – $250 for the $2,500 package, for example, or $200 to get an athlete in the system.

“Try cash apping $40 and label it ‘food,’ ” D-1 Bound told one Class of 2022 football recruit, who requested anonymity but shared screenshots of the exchange with USA TODAY Sports.

The 'refund fee'

All told, USA TODAY Sports found that D-1 Bound has solicited payments to at least five Venmo accounts, three Cash App accounts, one Zelle account and one bank account since 2018. It has seemed to prefer receiving payments by Apple Pay or Cash App, often at the Cash App account “$wowlitmusic,” which has since been deleted.

“We took website payments away because we were having kids with very little talent randomly sign up,” a man identifying himself as “Coach Taylor” told one parent earlier this year.

Some families found that, after sending money, D-1 Bound would tell them the payment didn’t go through. So they would send it again.

When they asked for a refund, they were met either with crickets or unbelievable excuses – that the money had gone to D-1 Bound’s “business account,” for instance, and therefore couldn’t be retrieved.

D-1 Bound hooked de Ville’s son by promising that it would refund his two payments of $500 immediately after he sent them. “We can refund you now immediately after you pay the refund fee. Which we will refund as well,” D-1 Bound wrote.

After repeated protests, the athlete sent more money.

“Wow! No way this just happened,” D-1 Bound replied. “Payment needed to be labeled refund.”

In another case, one of five that have been reported to the FTC, Utah grandmother Carol Hintze reported that a “Coach Davidson” initially asked for just $250 to secure a scholarship for her 18-year-old grandson in 2018. Then he asked for a $5,800 finder’s fee, which he claimed he would return within 24 hours. Then he claimed the fee actually needed to be $7,800.

“I love my boy. I did it,” Hintze wrote in the FTC complaint.

Her grandson, Mikey Revada, said they never got their money back. Hintze died in 2020.

“I always felt guilty about putting my grandma in that situation,” he wrote in a Twitter message to USA TODAY Sports.

'This guy got me'

For the families affected by D-1 Bound, the immediate aftermath was part fury, part shame. It’s why Lyons said she hasn’t told many people what happened.

“It’s embarrassing,” she said, “like, ‘Hey, you got (scammed) out of money.’ ”

When she first saw D-1 Bound on Twitter in September, Lyons thought it was exactly what she had been looking for. Her son, Noah, was coming off a strong junior season in which he led the team in rushing yards and racked up 49 tackles and four fumble recoveries at linebacker. But because his team had gone 2-6, and Noah didn’t have eye-popping size or speed, Lyons thought he’d need help to get noticed.

“This is my first child, so this is my first (recruitment). I’m learning this whole process,” she explained. “I wanted to try to give him – put him with the best company out there, like any mom would.”

Lyons sent Noah’s film to D-1 Bound on Twitter, then followed up with a direct message. D-1 Bound said Noah had Division I talent and sent her a list of prices for its packages. The $5,000 package, it explained, would guarantee Noah “a full scholarship, not just a roster spot” – but the deadline to sign up was just two days away.

Lyons decided to go with the “Deluxe” package for $2,000. It was all she could afford. She sent half of the amount to D-1 Bound on Zelle and promised that the other $1,000 would follow.

In the next few weeks, D-1 Bound messaged Noah to ask about how his homecoming game went and encouraged him to update his profile on Hudl.com, a website where recruits regularly post their highlight reels. It mentioned wanting to get him on a visit to Middle Tennessee State at the end of October. “Rise & Shine WIN TODAY,” it wrote in one message.

Lyons said she started to grow uneasy when D-1 Bound never sent her a receipt or contract for its services, like it promised.

When she spent more time on D-1 Bound’s website, she noticed that she couldn’t find any contact information for the group. No other social media accounts. No physical address. No email address. No names. Nothing.

“You start searching and realize oh my gosh, there’s nothing here,” she said. “This guy got me.”

It’s the same feeling that Aaron Fletcher, a junior-college wide receiver, had experienced almost a year earlier.

He was driving home to Washington after learning that Orange Coast College’s season had been canceled due to COVID-19 when D-1 Bound messaged him on Twitter, asking about his recruitment. It told him that Oregon was prepared to offer him a scholarship.

“That’s insane!!” Fletcher replied. “UofO is one of my dream schools.”

He sent $200 at first, then an additional $2,000, which D-1 Bound said did not go through. So he sent the payment again. He said he wound up losing more than $4,000.

“I was battling with depression. I still am. It just really hit me,” Fletcher said. “I was like, excuse my French, but, ‘Holy (expletive), I’m completely screwed.’ ”

Twitter legitimacy

Fletcher said he never communicated with anyone at Oregon. Like other parents and athletes, he assumed D-1 Bound was reputable in part because of the well-known people following its Twitter account, including recruiting reporters, former NFL players and coaches.

He noted that Mario Cristobal, the head coach at one of his dream schools, was among those followers. (Cristobal has since left Oregon to take the same job at Miami.)

“I thought it was legit because all of them were following them,” Fletcher said. “Why would they be following a scam site?”

Cristobal, who follows more than 7,800 accounts on Twitter, did not comment. He is among the hundreds of head coaches, assistants and recruiting staffers at all levels of college football whose following has been used as currency by D-1 Bound.

Beyond touting its 30,000-plus followers, D-1 Bound retweets recruiting updates from athletes and regularly claims that specific football programs have reached out in search of prospects, even tagging the programs’ official accounts as proof.

Taken together, it creates the perception that D-1 Bound has paying customers and a relationship with certain schools.

But under scrutiny, those perceptions quickly crumble.

Despite its overall following, D-1 Bound had only 62 verified followers as of earlier this month, according to data provided by FollowersAnalysis, a social media analytics company. Nearly 60% of its followers have sent fewer than 100 tweets.

USA TODAY Sports also contacted a half dozen athletes who recently tweeted about or tagged D-1 Bound, and none of them said they had purchased a recruiting package. "From time to time they offer to retweet your stats/film if you mention them in a tweet,” Class of 2023 football recruit Johnathan Rose told USA TODAY Sports.

Schools, meanwhile, say they have no relationship with the group. USA TODAY Sports surveyed 14 FBS football programs that D-1 Bound claimed had asked for a list of prospects in the past two months. Spokespeople for nine said their recruiting staffs either had not done so or had never even heard of the account. Five did not reply to messages.

The director of player personnel at one school, Arkansas State, even called out D-1 Bound on Twitter after it claimed it had been in contact. “Not a soul in this building has asked for a list or player,” Matt Wilson wrote.

“What rubbed me wrong is the layers of (expletive), for lack of a better term, that these guys were doing,” he added in a phone interview.

Wilson said coaches have more ways than ever to find and contact high-school prospects, without the help of paid recruiting services. He said he is more likely to look at film that a recruit sends him by e-mail than to solicit recommendations from a group like D-1 Bound.

Yet for some parents, recruiting services are still a risk worth taking. American families spend an estimated $30 billion per year on youth sports, according to a 2019 survey conducted by The Aspen Institute and Utah State University, and many reason that if a recruiting service can help ensure those early investments pay off in the form of scholarship money, then why not?

Next College Student Athlete, which is arguably the most well-known of these services, advertises that more than 200,000 of its clients have committed to college teams since 2000. Dozens of services have since popped up online – some more legitimate than others.

"There's definitely a big world out there of fake Twitter accounts, trying to take advantage of kids and make money, get followers," said Eli Miller, the director of player personnel at Middle Tennessee State. "It just comes down to making sure you're communicating with legitimate people, and coaches that are on staff."

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that several of the families who spoke with USA TODAY Sports sent money to D-1 Bound during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the virus disrupted seasons and large-scale recruiting camps, where athletes gather in hopes of being noticed by a coach.

“The deck was just kind of stacked against them,” said Stoney Pelletier, the father of twin Class of 2021 football recruits from Tucson, Arizona.

Another parent, Bryce Contento, offered a familiar refrain when asked about his son Gabe’s decision to send D-1 Bound money: As a talented but undersized quarterback, Gabe felt like he was being overlooked. He just needed to get his film in front of the right coach.

“This company, this organization, this person predates on those types of situations – where they know the kid is struggling to be recruited at the level he’s hoping for,” Bryce Contento said.

'Something to prove'

Hammon might have once felt overlooked as a recruit. too.

Born and raised about 40 minutes southeast of Houston, he played football for multiple area high schools but finished his career at Dickinson High. He ran for nearly 2,000 yards as a senior, earning all-district and all-county honors, but was a bit undersized at 5 feet 9 and 177 pounds. According to 247 Sports, he received only two FBS offers out of high school: Georgia State and Texas State.

Though Hammon impressed Georgia State coaches with his speed, he was suspended for violating team rules early in his freshman season and subsequently left the team. Then-coach Trent Miles invited him to rejoin the program the next year, but he stayed less than a week before being dismissed during fall camp.

“We were really good at holding kids to a standard. And he wasn’t living up to the standard,” Miles said.

By the next year, however, it appeared that things were looking up Hammon. He told the Rivals affiliate for Arizona State that he had enrolled at ASA College, a junior college in New York, then left to finish up his studies at San Jacinto College, another JUCO, in Texas. He said he had offers from Kansas, Hawaii and Texas Tech, plus interest from at least six other Power Five schools.

“My talent was never the question,” he told the site in November 2016. “I have something to prove.”

Despite all the supposed interest, it appears Hammon never signed with a Division I school. Nor did he study at the junior colleges he mentioned.

ASA College recruited Hammon to play football but he never enrolled or played there after coaches learned more about his issues at Georgia State, according to a person who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. San Jacinto College, meanwhile, said it was unable to locate any records indicating that Hammon ever attended.

Enrollment records indicate Hammon was instead a student at West Texas A&M University through the fall of 2017. He was a criminal justice major. School spokespeople said he did not graduate and there is no record of him playing sports.

The Twitter account that Hammon used during his college days, @TheeeGifted, has since been suspended. In a link on his new account, he describes himself as a “Harris County-born hip-hop artist and producer.” He is featured in a 2019 music video for the Soulja Boy song “Jeopardy.”

Hammon is also named in a 2019 lawsuit in connection with his work in the music industry. Plaintiff Janel Carter alleged that he promised to arrange a meeting between her son, who was an aspiring musician, and executives at a record company. But Hammon said he first needed money to post Carter’s son’s music on a popular social-media account called “The Shade Room.”

Carter alleged that she sent Hammon $7,800, but he never responded after receiving the money. An Illinois judge granted her an ex-parte judgment in 2019. She told USA TODAY Sports that she has yet to collect on the suit.

According to screenshots, the phone number Hammon used to communicate with Carter is the same one that "Slept On Recruiting" gave to Revada as contact information for "Coach Hymes." The line has since been disconnected.

In the two-plus years since the judge's ruling, Hammon has taken trips to Hawaii, Indonesia, London, Paris and Thailand, according to check-ins on his personal Facebook page. He has also posted numerous tributes to the place where he grew up.

“I love my hood. HITCHCOCK TEXAS,” he wrote in one post on his Facebook page, which was taken down or made private 30 minutes after he was contacted by USA TODAY Sports.

The Galveston area where Hammon grew up has produced dozens of NFL players, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. But only one from Hitchcock High School has ever played in the league. His name is Randy Hymes.

A wide receiver who spent parts of three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Hymes said he knows Hammon, mostly because he played football in Hitchcock, a close-knit town of 7,300. "I haven't seen him in years, but I definitely do know the kid," he said.

As for D-1 Bound, though, Hymes said he's never heard of it. He had no idea why someone from the entity would be using his name, likening it to identity theft. And he doesn't recommend using any sort of recruiting service.

"I tell everybody, man, you don't need to pay nobody to do recruiting for you," Hymes said. "I don't trust none of that stuff."

'Living the dream'

In the end, most of the families who sent money to D-1 Bound said they were simply ghosted, blocked on Twitter or both. Lyons said the "coach" she had been in touch with got hostile when she called out his lies.

"You better watch your mouth!" he told her in one text message. "You have no clue as to what you are talking about."

It was the last text Lyons received from him.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, D-1 Bound just kept rolling. In the month leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday, it has picked up 2,000 followers. It continues to solicit tweets from athletes and tout itself as a recruiting juggernaut, often in laughably grandiose terms.

"Recruits remember we have 1000s of you daily reaching out," D-1 Bound wrote in one tweet.

"There isn't an FBS school in America we can't get ahold of TODAY!" it said in another.

D-1 Bound also claimed without evidence that it had received approval to open "A Multi-Million Dollar Sports Rehab/Training Facility." But then, it was back to recruiting talk – to the next school supposedly looking for prospects, the next overlooked recruit feeling the crunch of National Signing Day, just waiting and praying for a chance at a scholarship.

"So grateful to be involved in impacting lives in a positive way," D-1 Bound tweeted last week. "We are living the dream every single day."

