FOOTBALL: New districts announced for Rogers County teams

May 17—Rogers County high school football teams will see some changes in their district alignments for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

These changes come in response to a court ruling that voided amendments to an OSSAA rule focused on private schools. To comply with the ruling, the OSSAA — in collaboration with the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association — redrew the districts, reflecting the necessary adjustments.

Here is a breakdown of the new districts. Last year's records are in parentheses:

DISTRICT 5A-4 — Claremore (11-2) — Del City (12-1) — Collinsville (9-3) — Pryor (5-6) — Will Rogers (3-7) — Tahlequah (3-8) — Memorial (0-9) — Nathan Hale (0-10)

DISTRICT 4A-3 — Oologah (5-6) — Catoosa (4-6) — Wagoner (13-1) — Cushing (8-3) — Miami (6-5) — Grove (5-5) — Fort Gibson (4-6) — Skiatook (1-9)

DISTRICT 3A-4 — Sequoyah (7-3) — Verdigris (5-6) — Inola (2-8) — Cascia Hall (8-4) — Berryhill (7-4) — Vinita (5-5) — Jay (4-6) — Cleveland (2-8)

DISTRICT 2A-II-3 — Chelsea (2-8) — Colcord (10-2) — Kansas (9-3) — Wyandotte (9-3) — Adair (8-4) — Commerce (5-5) — Salina (4-6) — Keys (3-7)

DISTRICT B-I-3 — Foyil (5-6) — Drumright (12-1) — Yale (9-4) — Cave Springs (5-6) — Depew (5-6) — Porum (3-7)

These new districts promise exciting matchups and rivalries for Rogers County teams, providing an opportunity for players and fans alike to witness competitive football action in the upcoming seasons.