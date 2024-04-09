Football director Murtough set to leave Old Trafford

[Getty Images]

Manchester United football director John Murtough is set to leave the club.

United are set to make an official announcement, with Murtough - who came to Old Trafford in 2014 - to depart this week.

Murtough was particularly trusted by former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Despite being criticised by many supporters for the club's poor recruitment in recent years, Murtough had a good reputation inside Old Trafford and it is thought new co-owners Ineos were keen for him to stay until the end of the season.

However, it has been decided now is a better time for Murtough to go as new director Sir Dave Brailsford leads an overhaul of the club.

That is set to see the arrival of Jason Wilcox as technical director, with Dan Ashworth moving into the sporting director role, although the release of either man is yet to be agreed with Southampton and Newcastle United respectively.