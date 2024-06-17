🎧 Football Daily on BBC Sounds
Hear further reaction to England's 1-0 win over Serbia, including more debate about how to get the best from Manchester City's Phil Foden at Euro 2024, on the latest episode of Football Daily.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.