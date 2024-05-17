Football to copy tennis and allow managers VAR challenges

Under Fifa's simplied version of VAR, a referee is still called to a pitch-side monitor - AFP/Darren Staples

Football is introducing a cricket and tennis-style challenge system that will allow players and managers to order reviews of refereeing decisions.

Two days after it emerged Premier League clubs would vote on whether to scrap Video Assistant Referees next month, Fifa has unveiled a simplified version of the increasingly-controversial technology that goes some way towards this.

Called Football Video Support (FVS), it does away with human VARs altogether and puts the power to order reviews of refereeing decisions into the hands of players and managers.

Borrowing from the system long used in cricket and tennis, teams start each match with two “review requests”, which will reduce if an on-field decision is upheld but not if it is overturned.

As with VAR, reviews are limited to four match-changing incidents: goals, penalty decisions, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Managers order a review by twirling their finger in the air and giving the fourth official a review card showing the type of decision being challenged.

The referee is then called to a pitch-side monitor and shown footage of the incident by a replay operator.

Players can also recommend a review to their managers but the final say on triggering one lies with the latter.

Fifa referees chief Pierluigi Collina revealed on Friday that the system had already made its debut during this month’s Blue Stars/Fifa Youth Cup in Zurich, featuring in all 36 men’s and women’s matches there, after trials of it were approved at that level.

He told national associations during Fifa’s annual congress in Bangkok that the outcome had been “very, very positive”.

He added: “Our aim is to continue to trial this new system, namely in our youth competitions.

“We hope to be able to give you, or to give all of you, who have the interest the possibility to implement this system on your competitions.”

Who better to explain Football Video Support in detail than FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina?



Here's everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/gmMug5M8sO — FIFA (@FIFAcom) May 17, 2024

FVS has been developed for competitions that cannot afford VAR or in matches where fewer cameras are used.

But there have long been calls for a challenge system in the likes of the Premier League amid mounting opposition to VAR technology that currently sees every match-changing incident reviewed.

These calls are only likely to grow now such a system is actually being introduced into football but its wider adoption could hinge on the outcome of what could be years of trials.

Key to FVS’s success will be whether the challenge system is used responsibly by players and managers or whether it is abused.

That will include whether reviews are used tactically for time-wasting purposes and how players, managers and fans of teams who challenge decisions react if those decisions are upheld.

As well as FVS, trials have also been approved for something known as VAR ‘Light’, which has also been developed for competitions with limited budgets.

This still uses a human VAR and does not grant player and manager challenges.

The Football Association of Wales last month announced plans to introduce the system to the country’s top-tier Cymru Premier.

The English Football League has previously explored using VAR Light in its own competitions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.