Football ‘comes natural’ for USC freshman Josiah Thompson. Will he play right away?

Since he enrolled early at South Carolina in January, Josiah Thompson has tackled his first year of college football with a straightforward mindset.

“For me, I’m gonna work,” he said last Thursday. “That’s what I’m gonna do. If that starting role does come, I’m gonna take it. But I’m just gonna go hard and get better as a player.”

It’s a simple yet humble strategy for the star offensive tackle from Dillon High School who arrived in Columbia three months ago as one of the more hyped and highly decorated recruits in recent Gamecocks football history.

At Dillon, Thompson checked every box. All-state. Shrine Bowl. All-American Bowl. He won South Carolina’s statewide Mr. Football award — only the second offensive lineman to do so in the honor’s 28-year history — and was a five-star recruit and the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

But now, Thompson said, he’s hit the reset button as he transitions to the next step in his football journey at South Carolina, an in-state program only two hours west of his hometown.

Thompson, the No. 1 recruit in the state, verbally committed to USC and coach Shane Beamer over finalists Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee in April 2023. And he stayed loyal to the Gamecocks, signing with South Carolina in December despite pushes from other schools (including the Tigers and Matt Luke, their newly hired offensive line coach).

The highly touted offensive lineman just wrapped up his first spring at USC with the program’s Garnet & Black game on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Three days earlier, Thompson was in Greenville for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement ceremony and raved about his short time with the Gamecocks.

Thompson was one of three finalists for the organization’s annual Bridge Builder Excellence Award, which is given to a graduating senior football player who has signed to play in college, excelled off the field academically and shown “exemplary” character and community leadership. He was announced as the surprise winner later Thursday night at Hotel Hartness.

“Spring ball’s been good,” Thompson said before the ceremony in his first media interview since enrolling at South Carolina. “I’m just learning intently, developing as a player on the field. I’m actually developing as a student as well — getting into that rhythm in college from high school.”

He added of South Carolina, which went 5-7 last season and missed a bowl for the first time under Beamer: “I think if we just keep building at South Carolina, we’ll be a great team. Just gotta keep encouraging each other and work as one. Especially if each player gets better individually, I think we’ll be great and have success.”

Dillon High School’s Josiah Thompson is a South Carolina football signee for the 2024 class.

Josiah Thompson talks spring ball

During the spring, Thompson said he repped exclusively at left tackle, his high school position, and enjoyed working with USC offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, who he calls a “great person.” He was also complimentary of South Carolina’s offensive line as an overall unit.

“Being in person, actually seeing them in person, they’ve got a lot of talent,” Thompson said. “It’s different from seeing them on the field, from the stands, to actually seeing them in person in front of you. I learn from those guys as well — things like techniques that help (me) become better, be a part of a team and help them have success.”

Thompson, tied for the tallest player on South Carolina’s roster at 6-foot-7, also said he’s been “going up” in weight under the tutelage of head strength and conditioning coach Luke Day and his staff. Thompson weighed in at 264 pounds at the All-American Bowl in January and was listed at 300 pounds on South Carolina’s 2024 spring football roster.

Off the field, Thompson also said he’s enjoyed rooming with former Woodland High offensive lineman Kam Pringle and former Greenville High offensive lineman Blake Franks, two other top 10 in-state recruits who signed with USC in its 2024 recruiting class. Quarterback signee Dante Reno is also a roommate.

“We’re like three big people in one room,” Thompson said, laughing. “But it’s good. We’re working hard.”

Josiah Thompson (74) listens to instructions during practice for the Shrine Bowl at McCracken Middle School in Spartanburg on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Thompson’s natural talent and recruiting status aside, there’s a precedent for young linemen playing earlier at South Carolina. Last season, true freshman Tree Babalade started nine of 12 games at left tackle, and true freshman Trovon Baugh started eight of 12 at right guard.

Teasley said April 4 that Thompson was a “really gifted mover.”

“That stuff comes natural,” Teasley said. “What he’s done a really good job of is getting in the weight room and adding the bulk to his frame. He’s done a good job with football, with nutrition, the weight room, just becoming that complete player.”

Thompson was the starting left tackle on Saturday night for the Garnet Team, blocking for presumed starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers in a 17-0 win over the Black Team in the spring game. Beamer was complimentary of Thompson postgame, mentioning him in a group of true freshmen who “can adjust to college football really quickly.”

“I would put Dylan Stewart in that group,” Beamer said. “I would put Josiah Thompson in that group — two guys who were highly recruited, could have gone anywhere in the country and they chose to come here.”

Heading into the summer, with the Aug. 31 season and home opener against Old Dominion about four months away, Thompson said he wants to put himself in the best position possible to help the Gamecocks and see the field as a true freshman.

“I’m just gonna get stronger, better, faster,” Thompson said. “Just preparing myself for the season, that’s what I’m gonna do.”