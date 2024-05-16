Football: College coaches look at Iona Prep and Stepinac players

Deconstructing Brian Kelly's transfer portal comments | College Football Enquirer <p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the LSU head coach's recent comments about the transfer portal and saying, "We're not in the market of buying players". Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>

3:37 Now Playing Paused