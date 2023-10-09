Ohio State is getting another elite wide receiver from Florida.

Cocoa High junior Jayvan Boggs announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday morning.

"He's a great kid who has a great work ethic," Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider said. "He’ll go up there, be focused and thrive in that environment. I'm happy for him and his family."

The 6-foot, 188-pound Boggs also had offers from Florida, Colorado, Ole Miss, Penn state, Pitt. UCF and others.

Boggs has been outstanding this season, leading the Tigers with 48 catches for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games. He's done it against some of the best programs in the state, too.

He caught 10 passes for a season-high 218 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 against Venice and then followed it up with an 11-catch, 180-yard, four-touchdown performance at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Boggs caught seven passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in Cocoa's 28-3 win against Seminole, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4M, on Friday.

Ohio State signed a trio of Florida receivers (IMG's Carnell Tate, Plantation-American Heritage's Brandon Inniss and Wiregrass Ranch's Bryson Rodgers) in their 2023 recruiting class and currently have a commitment from Chaminade-Madonna senior receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes also signed former Cocoa safety Cedrick Hawkins in December.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: Cocoa 2025 WR Jayvan Boggs commits to Ohio State