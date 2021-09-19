Football coach with no arms or legs inspires many with his determination
Rob Mendez has been coaching football for 16 years, never letting his physical condition define what he can and can’t do.
Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday. Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products. "Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.
In the latest roundup of best beauty instagrams, optimism and empowerment were seen across the ornately decorated eyes, bold lips, and hair evolutions.
The new ministry will enforce the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, which includes a strict dress code, flogging, and public executions.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival is underway in Las Vegas.
In 1777, there weren’t chants of “My body, my choice” at political rallies or governors selling “Don’t Fauci my Florida” campaign T-shirts.
Missed plays ended up haunting the Eagles in their loss to the 49ers, and two key veterans, Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham, suffered injuries.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population, but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have FDA approval. On Friday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended a third shot https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.
The Packers were active in trying to find help at linebacker this week, per CBS Sports.
Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?
A boat that capsized on a river in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing, according to state media on Sunday. CCTV said that the ship overturned shortly after it departed Saturday evening in Guizhou Province. The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes.
Patriots running back Damien Harris went full beast mode in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
Fort Worth ISD has invested in reading intervention programs, assessments and trainings to try to turn around failing reading scores for years. How much does your school library spend each year?
The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.
The following is a transcript of an interview with United AIrlines CEO Scott Kirby that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂
The appointment of Naomi Campbell as ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust will strengthen the global institution as it faces pressure from countries looking to remove the Monarch as head of state, its chief executive has said.
The woman's husband reported that his wife "is unconscious in a Tesla" and that the vehicle was "driving itself" on a Southern California freeway.
Ariana Grande shines in a dark bronze maxi dress and metallic platform ankle-strap heels for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ahead of "The Voice" season premiere.
There’s not much misery for Michigan football and Michigan State in this week's Big Ten misery index, but beware taking a giant drum into South Bend.
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy couldn't resist bringing up a painful memory for Jets fans after Zach Wilson's fourth interception against New England on Sunday.