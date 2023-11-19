Football coach fired for hosting a baptismal service his players

Isaac Ferrell, a high school football coach in Georgia who came to national attention for hosting a baptismal event for his team, was fired last week.

Ferrell has been removed as head coach at Tattnall County High School (Reidsville, Ga.), but remains employed by the school district. In a statement obtained by local NBC affiliate News 3, it appears that the investigation is ongoing.

The baptisms took place on October 23, but the school district said an incident on November 3 led to the coach’s dismissal. It is unclear what the incident was or if there was a connection to his baptismal service on school property.

Now, the district is looking for a “Head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students of Tattnall County for the 2024-2025 school year.”

Gary Fews, a local pastor, conducted the voluntary baptismal service following a football practice. A video of the baptism was posted on the Tattnall County football team’s Facebook page on the day after the service.

The participants in the service used ice tubs for the process of baptism by immersion, as is the practice in many evangelical Christian churches.

Social media reaction on the team’s Facebook page was largely and nearly universally supportive of the service when the video of the event in October was posted.

It was announced that 20 players ended up being baptized.

