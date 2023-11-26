Football coach Dana Dimel fired after 6 seasons with UTEP Miners

Dana Dimel left the UTEP football program better than he found it, but not enough better to save his job.

Hired six years ago as the 26th coach in UTEP history, he was let go Sunday after the Miners’ loss to Liberty left them at 3-9 this season. The move was announced by athletic director Jim Senter Sunday morning, about 20 minutes after the news broke on social media.

UTEP Miners head coach Dana Dimel greets the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie after the Bulldogs defeated the Miners 24-10 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, Friday, September 29, 2023.

“We would like to thank Dana for the dedication and hard work that he has put in over the last six years, and we wish him the best in the future,” Senter said. “Under his leadership, our football program has shown improvement in all the academic metrics, and we have had minimal off-the-field issues.

"When he was hired, UTEP football was coming off a winless season, and he built a more competitive team. However, we have not seen the kind of improvement necessary to compete for and win championships. We determined that a change in leadership was needed for the program to move forward.”

Dimel, who had been the offensive coordinator at Kansas State prior to coming to El Paso, finishes his tenure one game short of completing his sixth season at 20-49 with one bowl appearance in the 7-6 2021 season.

A national coaching search will begin immediately.

Dimel took over what was widely considered the worst FBS team in the country in 2018 following an 0-12 season. Dimel was hired two weeks after Senter was hired, as the hiring process was well under way when Senter came aboard.

Dimel’s Miners broke a 20-game losing streak with a win at Rice, the highlight in a 1-11 year that was repeated in 2019. UTEP began to make some progress the following season, culminating in the New Mexico Bowl year of 2021 where a fairly young Miner team lost competitively to Fresno State.

UTEP went 5-7 last year and had high expectations entering this season, but lost a heartbreaking opener to Jacksonville State after some controversial late play calls didn’t work.

Injuries mounted to the point that when UTEP was trying to pull out its game Saturday against Middle Tennessee, a player who began the year as a fourth-team quarterback was handing off to a player who was the fourth-team tailback when the game kicked off.

Combined with tenures at the turn of the millennium at Wyoming and Houston, Dimel has a head coaching record of 50-87.

Dimel leaves with one year left on his contract and UTEP will have to pay him 65% of the $850,000 he was set to receive next season. The Miners’ head football coach has traditionally been one of the lowest paid FBS coaches upon being hired.

Potential candidates with local ties include: Montwood and UTEP alum Robert Rodriguez, a linebackers coach with the Arizona Cardinals who had previous stops at Arizona State and UTEP; Tony White, the defensive coordinator at Nebraska and a Burges alum; and Mack Leftwich, a former UTEP quarterback now a 28-year-old offensive coordinator at Texas State who led Incarnate Word’s offense to a record-setting season last year.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP football coach Dana Dimel fired after 6 seasons