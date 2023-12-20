Football coach Bryan Moore leaving Hartselle for Opelika

Dec. 19—HARTSELLE — Bryan Moore is headed home.

The now former Hartselle football coach who spent four seasons with the Tigers is off to be the new head coach of Opelika.

The news was made official Tuesday in a news release by Opelika High School.

Moore, a native of Valley and graduate of Springwood High School (located less than 30 minutes from Opelika), spent eight seasons at Opelika as an assistant before taking his first head coaching job at Eufaula in 2015.

"I am so honored to be the new head football coach at Opelika High School," Moore said in the release. "It's surreal to have the opportunity to come back and lead a program that I began coaching many years ago. Opelika has always been a special place to me and my family. It's where I got my start in teaching and coaching and where my kids were born. My desire for this program is for it to be the best football program in Alabama."

Moore added comments about his departure from Hartselle.

"Hartselle will always be a special place for my family and me. The people and community are incredible and they were nothing short of wonderful to us," Moore said. "We are sad to leave such an unbelievable place, but we feel that we have certainly left the program in a great spot. We are excited about a new opportunity, but will miss Hartselle."

Moore was hired by Hartselle prior to the 2020 season. In his time with the Tigers, he compiled a 38-9 record with two region championships and four playoff appearances. In 2022 he led the Tigers to a 12-1 record and a third-round playoff berth. He has an 86-21 record overall at stops across Eufaula, Jasper and Hartselle.

"We want to thank Coach Moore for everything that he's done for us at Hartselle," Hartselle Athletic Director Jake Miles said. "He's a great coach, a great person with a great family and we wish him nothing but the best."

Hartselle now looks to hire its third head coach since longtime coach Bob Godsey left after 16 seasons following the 2018 season. After a 4-7 season in 2019, Moore arrived in 2020 and brought success back to the program. The Tigers are looking to continue that with the next hire.

"We value the traditions that have been established here in this program and in the community of Hartselle," Miles said. "At Hartselle we look for people with certain values and we'll be looking for a coach that not only has those values, but can also continue the trend of success that we've had."

