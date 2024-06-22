Football club's misson to make fans 'feel valued'

Vicki Eyles will help to address supporters' enquiries and concerns [Swindon Town FC]

A football club, whose supporters called for a change in ownership, has launched a new role to make fans feel "heard, valued and communicated with".

In May, Swindon Town FC fans wrote an open letter to the club's chairman saying they had "lost confidence and trust" in the leadership, and wanted more transparency.

Now, long time supporter and ticketing lead, Vicki Eyles, will take on the new role of fan engagement officer.

The 27-year-old, who has worked at the club since 2016, said: "It's something that I'm passionate about and I'm keen to strengthen the bond between the club and our supporters going into the new season."

After Swindon Town endured one of its worst ever seasons on the pitch, Trust STFC - the official supporters group - called for significant investment and a redevelopment plan after surveying 2,000 fans.

The group said it hoped the results of the survey would make management "see the level of feeling of the fans".

The County Ground stadium has been home to Swindon Town FC since 1896 [Getty Images]

Having been a season ticket holder since the age of five, Ms Eyles said she has already formed a trusted relationship with Swindon Town fans.

"As a long-standing Swindon Town fan myself, this role gives me the perfect platform to share these ideas and bring us all closer together to deliver success," Ms Eyles said.

"It's vital we share the positive work that goes on behind the scenes."

She added that "exciting projects" to help supporters "feel closer" to club will be launched in the future.

CEO Anthony Hall said he is "pleased" Ms Eyles has taken on the "critical new role".

“[Ms Eyles] is key to us driving forward to a robust, fan engagement strategy through the upcoming 2024/25 season and beyond," he said.

Supporters can contact Ms Eyles with suggestions and queries they would like to raise.

