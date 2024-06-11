Football club turns to crowdfunding for new stand

Farnham Town has planning permission for a terrace to replace a grass bank [Farmham Town FC]

A football club which went an entire season undefeated in its league is marking promotion by fundraising for a new stand.

Farnham Town joins Isthmian South Central league next season after ending the Combined Counties Premier Division South 29 points ahead of its nearest rivals.

Earlier this year it was granted planning approval for a 210-capacity standing terrace at its Memorial Ground stadium.

The club, which already has £25,000 towards the new stand, aims to raise another £25,000 through a GoFundMe appeal.

Club director Harry Hugo said the team's success on the field has forced the work at the Memorial Ground.

He said: "We could have fans stand on the grass bank that is the Clock End looking over the pitch...but (with) the level we're playing at next year due to promotion that's not possible.

"We need something that's far more robust than just a grass bank for league rules and this is our opportunity to make that happen."

He said fans who make a £50 donation will get their name printed on a brick in the stand.

For £10,000, a business can sponsor the naming rights of the stand for the first three years.

"You can also invest £1,000 as a fan and get a 10-year season ticket, which would cost in the region of £2,200," said Mr Hugo.

Farnham Town was undefeated in the league during the 2023/24 season [James Clark]

Although the target is £50,000, Mr Hugo said more money will be needed.

He said: "Fifty grand will cover the ability to then get a grant from the Football Foundation, which normally donate another 50-70%.

"We'll probably need in the range of £80,000 to £90,000."

