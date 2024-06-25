Football club to invest in new training facility

Carlisle United wants to develop the upper plateau of the Sheepmount stadium [BBC]

A professional football club says it wants to invest millions of pounds to create a training facility.

Carlisle United wants to develop the upper plateau of the Sheepmount stadium in the city.

The owners of the club, the Piatak family, say the proposal is "part of the club’s long-term vision to be at the heart of the community".

The club is hoping to secure a five-year lease on the city centre site from Cumberland Council.

Carlisle United chairman Tom Piatak said: "This facility will not only elevate our training standards, but also serve as a beacon for community engagement and sports development in Carlisle."

He said the initiative would be a "significant investment" in both the club and the city, and his company, the Castle Sports Group, was committed to financing it entirely.

Carlisle United did not confirm the precise cost of the development.

Cumberland Council will consult on proposals for the five-year lease.

Subject to the outcome of the consultation and release of the land by Cumberland Council, Carlisle United would like to have a useable pitch ready for the first team to use before winter.

Cumberland Council’s director of place, sustainable growth and transport, Darren Crossley, said."The consultation process is a vital step in ensuring that the proposal for a five-year lease meets the needs and expectations of the residents."

GLL manages the Sheepmount site on behalf of Cumberland Council.

Cumberland partnership manager Tom Rice said GLL was looking forward to seeing the "positive investment in both the upper plateau and grass pitch football in Carlisle" the project would bring.

