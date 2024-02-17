FOOTBALL: Claremore quarterback Etheridge collects All-State accolades

Feb. 16—The weight of Braxton Etheridge's achievement dawned on him in an exhilarating moment.

There are often moments that become indelibly etched in a high school athlete's memory, marking milestones that transcend the confines of the playing field. For the Claremore senior quarterback, that defining moment came in the form of a phone call from Zebras football coach Jarrett Hurt, who shared news that would elevate his football journey to new heights.

The thrill of the call was more than just the delivery of information; it was a culmination of aspirations that had been nurtured through dedication and hard work.

"Coach Hurt actually gave me a call, and he was like, 'What are you doing the last week of July?' I was like, 'I don't know? What?,' and he said, 'You made All-State.' I was kind of freaking out a little bit, to be honest," Etheridge said.

The realization that he had earned a spot among the state's football elite flooded him with a rush of emotions — a mixture of pride, excitement and the satisfaction of accomplishing a significant goal. After all, elite athletic prowess runs in the family.

Etheridge's father, Brendon Etheridge, was an All-State golfer at Sequoyah in 2000. At that time, his grandfather, Ron Etheridge, was the Sequoyah Public Schools superintendent and was inducted into Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

The familial connection to athletic achievement added an extra layer of significance.

"After I got the call from Coach Hurt, I was like, 'Dad, I made All-State,'" Braxton Etheridge said. "He was very happy, and he was also saying congratulations. He was happy as a father but also just as a person in general, too. There's two sides to it."

The achievement was as much of a validation of Braxton Etheridge's dedication to the sport as it was a confirmation of his statistical and on-field accomplishments. His 2023 season was a testament to the countless hours he spent honing his skills and leading his team with unwavering commitment.

The words delivered through that phone call carried the weight of recognition, a nod to the quarterback's impact on the game and the Claremore football program as a whole.

"That was a pretty big goal of mine, being All-State," Braxton Etheridge said. "... It was a big deal, and I felt pretty good."

He eagerly anticipates the chance to reunite with his trusted receiver Gage Deckard and longtime childhood friend Tyler Willis of Verdigris in the All-State game, which is scheduled for July 26 at a site to be announced.

Deckard, who led the state with 1,370 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns, was a key target for Braxton Etheridge throughout the season.

Reflecting on the potential plays in the All-State game, he expressed excitement about the prospect of connecting with Deckard for one more memorable moment.

"That's what me and Gage have talked about," Braxton Etheridge said. "Maybe one more fade ball or something, maybe one more shot to the end zone — that'd be awesome. I'd love that; I'd probably tackle him in the end zone or something if that happened."

Willis, also selected for the All-State team as a receiver, showcased his talent by finishing the season with 1,210 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 90 receptions.

Braxton Etheridge and Willis share a deep connection, rooted in their childhood friendship. Having played together since their days in Verdigris, from little league through middle school, Braxton Etheridge reminisced about throwing numerous touchdowns to Willis, even when the Cardinals' star played as a tailback.

He is undoubtedly looking forward to sharing the field with his childhood friend once again.

"He's a really good player, and he works really hard," Braxton Etheridge said. "I really respect him and love him to death, so I hope the best for him, and I'm excited to get to play with him one more time, too."

Braxton Etheridge emphasized the significance of the moment, acknowledging the camaraderie and the competitive spirit that are synonymous with the All-State game while also highlighting the balance between having fun and striving for victory against the West team.

"You just want to go there and soak in the moment," said Braxton Etheridge, who plans to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford this fall. "Take it in and realize what you've accomplished. A lot of those guys are going to play Division I football, and who knows, a couple of them could end up in the NFL."

Braxton Etheridge's senior season unfolded as a narrative steeped in resilience, leadership and a quarterback's unwavering determination to etch his name in the record books of Claremore football.

The storyline began with a significant leap in production for the 6-foot-0, 180-pounder. During his junior year in 2022, he showcased glimpses of his potential, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

However, his senior campaign was destined for greatness.

Braxton Etheridge's ensuing transformation extended beyond individual accomplishments to overall team success as he threw for 2,877 yards and 31 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 64.5% and only four interceptions.

Injuries to key players could have derailed the Zebras' pursuit of glory, but Etheridge emerged as the unyielding force. He not only led the Zebras to a 7-0 start, a feat not achieved since 1979, but also propelled his team to the state semifinals for the first time since 1987 as it matched the school record of 11 wins.

Braxton Etheridge's evolution as a leader steered the ship through uncharted waters with a maturity that displayed his growth as a player.

"First and foremost, it was just being the oldest group of kids; I think that helped bigtime, and the experience of starting since my sophomore year," Braxton Etheridge said. "The biggest thing is age and the experience. Coming into this year, I couldn't have imagined this, but I thought it'd be good. It just ended, and it's like the coaches always say, you blink and it's over. I look back, and I'm like, 'Golly, it's already over.' It's crazy, but I've come to terms with it, and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. It couldn't be any better than what it was.

"No one thought, especially after Micah (Teel) and Eli (Rodgers) going down, that we would get to where we were, but we got there."

Etheridge's performances became a highlight reel of quarterback excellence every week.

A prolific passing display against Edison on Oct. 13, where he completed 24 of 29 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns, showcased his aerial effectiveness — as did notable showings against Oologah and Sapulpa. Yet, it was the district rivalry clash against Collinsville on Nov. 3 that etched an unforgettable chapter in his senior saga.

Despite a modest passing outing of only 59 yards, Braxton Etheridge engineered a victory using his legs. Claremore ended a seven-game losing streak to the Cardinals with a 21-14 win and clinched the 2-seed out of District 5A-4 behind his 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

He had only 54 yards rushing through the nine games preceding the Collinsville showdown.

"My favorite (game), without a doubt, was Collinsville," Braxton Etheridge said. "I consider them a little stuck-up because they think they're better than everyone. They came into our house and said they're taking away Gage (Deckard), only for us to then go beat them at their own game and run for over 300 yards. That's the only time I've ever run for over 100 yards in a game.

"That was a game I'll never forget."