FOOTBALL: Claremore advances to first semifinals since 1987 with win over No. 4 Elgin

Nov. 21—ELGIN — Claremore sure does love a thriller.

The "Cardiac Zebras" struck again Friday night, edging out fourth-ranked Elgin 7-6 on the road in the Class 5A quarterfinals to not only reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987, but also tie the school record for wins in a season with 11. Furthermore, the victory gave coach Jarrett Hurt his 50th win as the head of the program.

Claremore is now 4-1 in one-point games this season and 5-1 in one-possession contests after locking down an Owls offense that averaged 49 points per game.

"We're pretty good at one-point wins around here," Hurt said. "Our guys have a resiliency about them that is so special. This group is so, so special. They have a never-quit attitude. We knew that (Elgin) hadn't been in one of these kinds of games; our guys had been. We were very curious to see what would happen if they got behind. They got behind, and they panicked a little bit. We thought they might, but our guys have no panic in them. We thought they might panic a little bit because they hadn't been in one of these tight situations like our guys have. That's what we said going in — if we can just get ahead of them, let's see how they react. They didn't react very well, and our guys did."

No. 6 Claremore (11-1) will play No. 2 Del City (11-0) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Noble High School. The Eagles throttled No. 3 Guthrie 47-14 in their quarterfinal.

"Eleven wins is the most wins in the history of Claremore — it's been done '59, '63, '77 and now '23," Hurt said. "One more win puts this group in a category all of their own. That's kind of where this group really deserves to be. They're a special, special group. I know there's been a lot of great teams to come through Claremore, but this one is undoubtedly one of the best."

Trailing 6-0 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Zebras were in dire need of a game-changing play.

Despite two previous unsuccessful fourth-down attempts, offensive coordinator Noah Grimett trusted his younger brother Tyson to make the difference.

With the game hanging in the balance, Tyson Grimett received a handoff from quarterback Braxton Etheridge, ducked a tackle in the backfield and powered forward, securing a crucial 2-yard run to convert the fourth-and-1 play to the Elgin 36-yard line.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound running back finished with 89 yards rushing on 24 carries. He also had the team's only double-digit-yardage run — a 24-yard rumble from the Claremore 41 to the Elgin 35 with 1:58 remaining. Although that drive resulted in a punt, the Owls didn't get the ball back until the 1:16 mark.

"Tyson is so tough," said Hurt, whose team was held to 1.9 yards per carry. "He doesn't turn the ball over, so we knew just putting the ball in his hands that he'd give us his very best effort, and that's exactly what he did."

Tyson Grimett's fourth-down conversion set the stage for a thrilling comeback, with Etheridge punching in the tying touchdown with a 3-yard run 10 plays later to cap the drive, which spanned 47 yards over 14 plays and consumed 6:14 of valuable time off the clock.

Zane Hepler's ensuing successful extra point gave the Zebras a one-point lead at the 4:49 mark.

"We got together in the huddle and just said we're not losing this football game," said Etheridge, who also converted a third-and-8 play with his legs during the game-winning drive. "Everyone did a little something that drive. Tyson breaking a tackle, Rex (Clark) making a big-time catch, Jesse (Cagle) making a catch, the line doing their job and blocking someone and me making plays with my legs. We all just stepped up a little bit on that drive. We knew we owed it to Claremore, to ourselves, to the coaches and to everyone to just go win the football game."

Etheridge completed 14 of 20 passes for 124 yards and an interception.

Elgin running back Matthew Lund's individual effort had a major impact on the game, finishing with 251 yards rushing and a touchdown on 26 carries (9.7 yards per carry) while also catching four passes for 25 yards.

The 5-11, 163-pounder gave the Claremore defense fits all night, and the Owls' offense noticeably sputtered when the ball wasn't in his hands.

His 36-yard touchdown dash broke a scoreless deadlock with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the ensuing extra point was missed, setting the stage for the Zebras' game-winning drive.

"He was everything we thought he'd be," Hurt said. "He's a stud. He's very explosive and very hard to tackle in the open field. We knew we had to get to him in a hurry. We tried to pack the box and man 'em up outside."

Elgin began its only scoring drive from Claremore's 44-yard line after a critical stop on fourth-and-1 with just 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Hurt opted for a quarterback sneak — a play that had worked well for the Zebras earlier — but the Owls were prepared this time, halting Etheridge's plunge just short of the needed yardage.

Three plays later, Lund managed to secure the game's initial points.

"I was playing to win," Hurt said. "If you look into my history, I'm a quarterback-sneak guy. I used to run quarterback sneaks for my dad, hall of fame coach Jay Hurt. I know we were on our own side of the field, but I thought, 'Hey, if we can get a first down, we can go to the semifinals. I didn't want to be accused of playing to keep from losing. I wanted to play to win, so that's why we made that decision."

Despite being outgained 374-201 and conceding 8.6 yards per carry, the Zebras consistently found a way to make crucial stops when it mattered most.

Elgin quarterback Tres Lorah, who had only thrown four interceptions through 11 games, found himself intercepted three times on Friday night — all at moments when the Owls were driving into Claremore territory.

Joshua Bump, Walker Dunaway and Gage Deckard showcased their defensive prowess with timely interceptions, bringing the team's season total to 20. Notably, Dunaway and Deckard's interceptions occurred near or within the end zone, denying Elgin crucial scoring opportunities.

Bump also recovered a muffed punt at the Owl 30 early in the third quarter, but the ensuing possession resulted in a missed 22-yard field goal at the 7:44 mark.

Not stopping at interceptions, the Zebras' defense maintained its dominance by holding Elgin to an 0-of-4 fourth-down conversion rate. The Owls' failed conversions occurred at crucial junctures, with turnovers on downs at the Claremore 23, 9, 40 and their own 35-yard line.

In a game where yardage statistics didn't tell the whole story, Claremore's opportunistic defense proved to be the deciding factor, showcasing resilience and determination in securing the hard-fought victory.

"Our defense won the game flat out," Hurt said. "I can't say enough about coach Billy Willard and the plan he put together. It was a plan very similar to how we played Bishop Kelley, and it worked. We held a team that's averaging 49 points per game to six points; you can't ask for more than that."

In a game where flags flew as frequently as confetti at a celebration, penalties emerged as the uninvited guests.

A total of 142 penalty yards were amassed on 19 infractions, casting a shadow over the game's flow. Claremore bore the brunt of the officials' decisions, accumulating 11 penalties for 72 yards, while Elgin contributed eight penalties totaling 70 yards.

However, amidst the flurry of penalties, one crucial flag altered the game's trajectory early on.

The Owls, riding a wave of momentum with Lund's explosive runs of 21 and 16 yards on the game's opening two plays, seemed destined for an early score. Lorah then punctuated the drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Treyvon Crabtree on play No. 3.

However, jubilation swiftly turned to despair as the touchdown celebration was cut short by the referees' call for an illegal-motion penalty. The judgment nullified the score, shattering Elgin's momentum.

The Owls, unable to regain their initial stride, faltered and eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Claremore 23-yard line.

"I was just hoping they'd let us play," Hurt said. "They apparently thought there were several infractions by both teams, so they threw a lot of flags tonight. But I was hoping they'd just let two good teams play and keep those flags in their pocket."