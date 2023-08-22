Football: Chargers retain Bucket with win over SD

Aug. 21—GREENSBURG — North Decatur opened the 2023 season by hosting rival South Decatur in the annual Bucket Game. The bucket remains with the Chargers as North pulled away to a 41-14 victory over the Cougars. The bucket has been at North since 2016, a six-game win streak due to one game cancel due to COVID-19.

South opened the scoring in the game, taking advantage of a Charger miscue that gave the Cougars a short field. South Corbin Johnson scored on a 24-yard run and McKinley Shook added the point after to make it 7-0.

North answered with a Kaden Muckerheide 29-yard TD run. Aiden O'Dell's extra point knotted the game with 3:06 to play in the first quarter. The Chargers took the lead on an 11-yard run by Mason Morris at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter. With just :41 on the clock, North extended the lead to 20-7 on a Kaleb Phelps 3-yard run.

Johnson added his second touchdown run in the third quarter, a 16-yard run to cut the deficit to 20-14. Less than two minutes later, Morris connected with Muckerheide for a 27-yard touchdown to push the North lead to 27-14.

The Chargers put the game out of reach in the fourth on a Morris to Cooper Parmer 50-yard TD pass and a Parmer 1-yard TD run to make the final score 41-14.

North travels to Eastern Hancock Friday. The Cougars host Irvington Prep Academy Friday.

Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Visiting Shelbyville jumped out to a 26-0 lead at the half, scoring on four of its first five possessions, en route to a 39-14 win over the Pirates in the season opener.

The Pirates responded in the second half, scoring on their first two drives out of the locker room. Junior Kaden Acton scored a 47-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Acton found the end zone again on fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard-line.

Greensburg sophomore quarterback Bryson Abplanalp completed 14-of-28 passes for 119 yards with two interceptions. Shelbyville quarterback Matt Chappelow completed 13-of-20 passes for 283 yards and five touchdown passes.

The Pirates (0-1) are back in action Friday at home against Greenfield-Central.

Rushville

MILAN — Rushville opened the football season on the road at Milan. The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and led 20-12 at the half. A fourth quarter touchdown gave Milan the 27-20 win.

Rushville quarterback Nick Jarman passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Braydon Wilson caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Ralph Eakins led Rushville with 93 yards and a touchdown. Eakins also had a receiving touchdown. Quinn Barada rushed for 28 yards. Sam Pavey rushed for 21 yards and Jarman rushed for 16 yards.

Eakins led the Lion defense with 17 total tackles. Drew McKee had nine total tackles followed by Maury Manghelli with eight, Kemper Seitz with eight and Chase Woolf with seven.

Milan rushed for 255 yards. Mason Green had 91 yards rushing. Austin Green added 78 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns. John McKeown had 34 yards rushing followed by Johnson with 25, Cameron Gilb with 14 and Wyatt Marsh with 13.

The Lions travel to Shelbyville (1-0) Friday.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — With touchdowns in all four quarters, the host Bulldogs ran off to a 42-28 victory over Indian Creek in the opening game of the season.

Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle completed 6-of-11 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Kaiser caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' rushing attack (285 yards) was led by Gage Pohlman with 25 carries for 178 yards. Alex Krekeler rushed 11 times for 43 yards. Jaisle had eight carries for 35 yards and a pair of TDs. Deacon Hamilton added 25 yards rushing and Damien Dance had one carry for four yards.

Pohlman led the Bulldogs' defense with seven total tackles (two sacks). Hamilton had six total tackles. Dance and John Dirkhising added five total tackles each. Quinton Elston had a quarterback sack. Dance and Krekeler both had an interception for Batesville.

Batesville limited the Braves to two yards rushing and 177 yards passing.

Batesville hosts Milan Friday.

