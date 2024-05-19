Football celebration damage 'unacceptable' - council

A council spokesman said the level of damage and disruption is "unnacceptable" [PA Media]

Damage caused by Celtic fans celebrating their team's premiership win has been branded "unacceptable" by Glasgow City Council.

Teams worked though the night to clear up a "substantial" amount of litter, debris and broken glass which was left in the area surrounding Glasgow Cross.

Fans gathered at Trongate following the match against St Mirren, where they could be seen climbing lamp posts and traffic lights and letting off colour flares.

Bus stops and traffic signals have been damaged in the area, which formed part of the route for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, taking place on Sunday.

Glasgow city council said bus stands and traffic signals were damaged during the course of the day [PA Media]

A Glasgow city council spokesman said as crowds dispersed in the early hours of Sunday morning, a "substantial" amount of litter, debris and broken glass was left in the area surrounding Glasgow Cross.

He said: “After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable. It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

Traffic lights are among the street furniture damaged by the crowd [PA Media]

Fans began congregating around Glasgow Cross and the Trongate soon after the match on Saturday for the unofficial celebration.

Surrounding roads were closed and there was a large police presence in the area.

The trophy was presented to the team at Celtic Park after they beat St Mirren 3-2.

The league title had been decided before Saturday's game but the home match gives fans the chance to celebrate their win.

Hundreds of Celtic fans gathered around Trongate on Saturday afternoon following the match [PA Media]

Ahead of the race, Glasgow city council appealed for football fans to "respect the city" during celebrations.

They said: "In recent years many people have felt uncomfortable and even unsafe when supporters have congregated in places like Trongate or George Square to celebrate.

"Residents and businesses have had to deal with the aftermath of littering, vandalism and other antisocial behaviour once the crowds have headed home."

In 2023, Celtic fans gathered at Glasgow Cross to celebrate the Premiership trophy win.

Three people were seriously assaulted in last year's celebrations with a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital in serious condition and 10 arrests were made.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.