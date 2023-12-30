FOOTBALL: Cass' Frey is Defensive Player of the Year

Dec. 30—Cooper Frey was a leader of another strong senior class for the Lewis Cass football team.

Like the senior class before them, the Kings continued their strong tradition.

The Kings posted a second straight six-win season and a second straight winning season.

"I thought it was a good season," Frey said. "We definitely lost a lot of good players to graduation, so I think it was a good rebound. Definitely a lot of games I wished we would had a second chance at. But I thought we really came together. A lot of those younger guys that we put on the field for the first time, they showed up, they brought intensity to the game and they stuck it out. I think we had a great senior class, a lot of experience, but we couldn't have done it without the young guys.

"I think back all the way to Pioneer. First game of the year, it's always a hard-fought game no matter who you have on your team and who they have. It was definitely a hard one. I think if it would have been played in the middle of the year it would have been a completely different outcome. But that just shows Lewis Cass football, we improve throughout the season. Our worst game of the year is always against Pioneer."

Frey played both defensive end and linebacker for the Kings this year. He had 48 tackles, two sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"Cooper Frey, he's the toughest kid I've ever coached," Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. "He's been probably our best player from his sophomore year on. We played him in a lot of different positions, running back on offense, linebacker, defensive line on defense. He's just gone wherever we've needed him."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior played wingback on offense. He rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 20 catches for 269 yards and 5 TDs. His 114 points this season rank him eighth in program history for single-season scoring.

"This year we thought he was probably our best running back but also our best blocker and receiver, so we put him at halfback," Mannering said, "which is not the main focal point of our offense from a rushing yards standpoint but he was able to do everything there and had a really nice season. He's an outstanding leader and just one of the best that we've ever had."

Frey was a four-year starter for the Kings. He finishes his career as Cass' fifth all-time leading rusher with 1,951 yards. He is also eighth all-time in receiving with 64 catches for 718 yards. He had 24 rushing TDs and seven receiving TDs for his career.

During his four years he saw the highs and lows of high school football. When he entered high school Cass was reeling after losing the great Class of 2020 group of athletes. But by the time Frey was a junior the Kings were back competing at a high level.

"It's fun to say I was a four-year varsity starter but I think back to that freshman year, we were a terrible football team," Frey said. "I would have liked to say I started on a good football team my freshman year but I definitely developed early and I was a large framed kid but I was not ready for varsity football. But I think that helped me in a lot of ways. To come back my sophomore year I actually filled out a little bit more and to have a year of varsity football under my belt, I think I was MVP that year, I think I was the leading rusher. I think all that is attributed to my freshman year being put in that position completely out of my element and it got me acclimated so much faster and I came back my sophomore year and I was ready to roll."

As for if he prefers playing offense or defense, Frey said, "I prefer hitting. Defensively you think that's where it all comes at, but when I run the ball they try to hit me, so it's a hell of a lot easier to hit people that way. But I definitely like the defensive side of the ball. Offensively I enjoy it but it's one of those it's what I can do best for the team. If they need me to block I'm going to get down there and block. If they think the ball is best in my hands, I'll take it and do my best with what I can."

Frey said he plans on getting a college degree but is unsure if he's going to play football. He played with a physical style for four years at Lewis Cass.

"I've talked with Trine, Hanover, some of those smaller D-III schools. But I'm still really undecided," he said. "I'm not sure if I want to play football yet. I want to figure that out before I start getting too deep in all that stuff."

The following are capsules of the rest of the Loganland defense.

DL — Max Keller, Winamac

Keller, a 5-11, 215-pound senior, had 60 tackles and seven tackles for a loss this year for the Warriors.

"Max Keller is the same type of kid like Wyatt [Wheeler], he really worked hard in the weight room from his freshman year on to improve," Winamac coach Josh Burgess said. "He was another two-year guy for us on both sides of the ball. We played a little more five front towards the end of the year and we had him at our nose. He made multiple plays there and did a good job for us. When we moved him into that spot we started playing a little better defensively especially in the back end of the season."

DL — Wyatt Loos, Cass

Loos played with a torn ACL his entire senior season for the Kings. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive lineman still managed to record 51 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

"Wyatt Loos is another guy that started some games as a sophomore. He's a really, really tough kid," Mannering said. "He's played a lot more on defense than offense. He became an offensive starter a year ago as a junior and we really expected him to have a big year this year as a halfback. But going into the season he tore his ACL and he never quite recovered his speed. So offensively we moved him to tight end. Defensively we moved him from middle linebacker to defensive end. Even though we didn't know what his injury was for awhile, there was never any question that he was going to play. He had a really nice year at defensive end and at defensive tackle even though he saw himself as a linebacker. But he's just a really tough, hard-nosed kid that helped us win a lot of football games."

DL — Loran Taylor, Logansport

The 6-1, 190-pound sophomore was named the Berries' Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He had 38 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.

"He was a big surprise for us in his first season playing football," Johnson said. "He got better as the season progressed. He has some good size and strength and since he's only a sophomore can become a great player with some hard work on his part. He likes the weight room and we are looking forward to his progress over the next two seasons."

LB — Eli Guffey, Pioneer

The 5-8, 157-pound sophomore led the Panthers with 81 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss.

"He probably made the biggest jump for us from last year to this year," Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. "He was our leading tackler on the defensive side of the ball. He also made 1A all-state as a sophomore which is a great honor. He was that guy that was always around the ball. It was great to see. He was that football player who wants to stick his nose in there. He knows he's not the biggest guy and you know what, he doesn't care. He's just going to do what he needs to do to get the job done. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what he can do as an upperclassman in more of a leadership role."

LB — Deagan Kitchel, Logansport

Kitchel, a 6-3, 175-pound junior, was the Berries' Co-Defensive Player of the Year with 72 tackles and six tackles for a loss. He added nine catches for 127 yards and three TDs while providing outstanding blocking from his tight end position.

He was named second-team All-NCC.

"He is a very tough, physical, coachable player who has a positive impact on his team," Johnson said.

LB — Eli Martin, Cass

The 5-9, 205-pound senior was the Kings' leading tackler with 84 tackles.

"Eli Martin, he's been a middle linebacker from the beginning and offensively he moved all around for us," Mannering said. "He played halfback, he played guard, tackle and tight end this year. But his mainstay has always been inside linebacker. He loves that spot. He's a very physical kid. He turned himself into a really strong kid through a lot of hard work in the weight room. He became a very good tackler and this year he was our leading tackler, probably the heart of our defense. He is the embodiment of Cass football. We preach hit to win all the time and that is Eli Martin in a nutshell."

LB — Tyler Zellers, Pioneer

The 5-9, 167-pound senior had 65 tackles for the Panthers. He added 240 yards rushing and a TD at wingback on offense.

"Tyler Zellers was a great linebacker for us," Berry said. "He was up there as a leader in tackling. He was always around the ball. He was playing his best football towards the end of the season. He started playing faster and he was just simply getting better as the season went on. Offensively he probably didn't run the ball as much as he would like but he was a good blocker for us from the wingback position and he did a good job getting up to the second level and help creating holes for his buddy Toloza. He's another two-way player that we're going to miss."

LB — Tucker Fox, Winamac

The senior gave the Warriors a boost and he finished with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in seven games played from his outside linebacker/defensive end position.

"We played him a lot off the edge and he applied a lot of pressure," Burgess said. "He had multiple sacks for us, multiple tackles for a loss. He also has the ability to cover guys out of the backfield too. Once we walked him up to the line I thought defensively we played a lot better and he was a big part of that."

DB — Cayden Hill, Pioneer

Hill, a 6-foot, 169-pound senior, had 70 tackles, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on defense. He added 433 yards rushing and 6 TDs on offense.

"Cayden Hill, a four-year starter on really both sides of the ball. You don't have that too often," Berry said. "He was a two-way starter in 2020 when we made a semi-state run in 2A. He was a great leader for us. He ended up getting our Captain's Award pretty unanimously from the players. He really stepped up defensively for us this year from the safety position. A lot of times we treated him as a linebacker where he would roll up and make plays at the line of scrimmage. It's always tough to replace seniors and it's tough to replace seniors that played both ways for four years. He's definitely a guy we're going to miss.

"He probably never really played his most natural position offensively at wide receiver. We tried to get him out there some, just we couldn't quite get that done. But he was definitely a great DB for us for four years."

DB — Cayden Walker, Logansport

The 5-9, 155-pound junior excelled on both sides of the ball for the Berries. He was second on the team defensively with 49 tackles and two interceptions. He was named their Co-Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 471 yards on 59 carries with four TDs and he had nine catches for 163 yards and three TDs.

He was named first-team All-NCC.

"He is pound for pound one of the toughest players I've ever coached," Johnson said. "He's fearless and has some really good natural athletic instincts.

"He could be a special player his senior season."

DB — Tate Strong, Logansport

The 5-10, 165-pound junior had 47 tackles and an interception and was named second-team All-NCC for the Berries.

"He is a smart and physical football player who is extremely coachable and has the right attitude," Johnson said. "He is a leader and knows how to work in the offseason to prepare for the season. He will be a big player for us next season."

DB — Addison Allen, Winamac

The 6-2, 170-pound junior led the Warriors in tackles with 76. He added 237 yards rushing and 4 TDs and averaged 30 yards per kickoff return.

"Addison's been a two-year starter for us at safety. He's just a real physical kid," Burgess said. "He likes to get up around the line of scrimmage and make plays and he does a good job covering out of the backfield too. He had a great year for us and coming back he'll be one of our key players next year. He's just solid, physical kid."