FOOTBALL: Carroll Cougars 2023 preview

Aug. 18—Carroll's football team is hungry for a regional breakthrough.

Two seasons ago, the Cougars won their first sectional title since 2003 before being overpowered by North Judson in a regional. Last season, the Cougars won a repeat sectional title, but were overrun by powerhouse Adams Central in a regional.

"Our first year, we ran up against North Judson and found out we weren't ready yet," third-year coach Blake Betzner said. "This past year, we really improved in a lot of ways, but then we ran up against Adams Central and realized we're not there yet. Adams Central has played in the state championship two years in a row. If we ever want to be a team that could do something like that, we know how much we have to improve and how good we have to be."

Carroll (11-2 last season) returns a strong core of players led by three seniors who were 2022 Class A junior all-state selections — running back Keegan Ellis, lineman Andre Hernandez and defensive back Griffin Viney.

Ellis (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) rushed for nearly 1,800 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.

"He's gotten bigger and faster," Betzner said. "He played an offensive line position as a sophomore before transferring to fullback as a junior. He figured out things about midyear last year. Now he's back and he's had a whole offseason. We're using him at safety on defense. There's not many safeties around 1A that are his size. He's the real deal. Skill wise, he's exceptional."

The Cougars return nearly all of their offensive starters. In addition to Ellis, Betzner returns junior QB Luke Tanner (6-2, 140), senior receivers Clark McClain (5-10, 160) and Trent Metzger (6-2, 160), and four linemen — Hernandez (6-0, 260), fellow seniors Cole Trent (6-1, 305) and Trey Pagan (5-9, 190), and junior Levi Watkins (6-1, 280).

Betzner's wingback options include a promising newcomer, senior Dominic Barnes (6-3, 215).

"He's from Oregon. He was a two-way starter as a middle linebacker and a guard [at his old school], but he's going to play wing for us. He gives us another nice, big kid in the backfield," Betzner said.

While the offense is flush with returning players, the defense is overhauled. The Cougars graduated two tackles, all four linebackers and a DB from a unit that held seven different opponents to seven points or less.

The Cougars will lean on five two-way starters to anchor the defense — Hernandez and Pagan up front, Barnes at linebacker and Ellis and Viney in the secondary.

"We have more speed on defense this year," Betzner said. "Last year, we were a little bit more stout."

Betzner said the program's emphasis remains the same.

"Our staple is defense. We stop people before we care about scoring on people," he said.

Betzner is happy to have a senior-laden roster.

"We have 19 seniors," he said. "That helps out your ability to coach. When you're talking to a group, they're over there talking to younger guys about what we're supposed to be doing. They've been great leaders for us this offseason."

Carroll will look to contend for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title after finishing runner-up to Sheridan last season. Carroll last won the HHC in 2016. From there, the Cougars will shoot for a sectional three-peat and a regional breakthrough.

"We have a lot of potential. But I tell the kids all the time, potential means nothing. They're going to have to prove it every Friday night," Betzner said. "Does this group have the potential to be better than last year's team? Absolutely, there's no doubt. We have a lot of pieces returning and we have a lot of young guys ready to play. All the pieces are there. It's just a matter of how fast we can put it together and if we're able to get better every single week."

