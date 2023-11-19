Football: Cardinal Hayes defeats Iona Prep 30-29 in AAA Championship
Football: Cardinal Hayes defeats Iona Prep 30-29 in AAA Championshipv
Football: Cardinal Hayes defeats Iona Prep 30-29 in AAA Championshipv
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 10 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 11 game, along with some key DFS tips.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!